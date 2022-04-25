The US includes Juan Orlando Hernández in the prisoner database

The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, extradited last Thursday, April 21, to the United States, has already been included by the justice of that country in the database of the Bureau of Prisons. The former president, who awaits his second court hearing on May 10, was registered by US authorities as a prisoner at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), in Brooklyn, New York. READ: Juan Orlando Hernández will seek to defend himself in freedom by paying bail “An accused Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) leaker, Joshua Schulte, and Ghislaine Maxwell, awaiting their sentence this summer, are detained in said detention center,” the journalist revealed. Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

Order to share evidence against JOH with lawyers

The team of lawyers defending former President Hernández Alvarado will have all the evidence that the Court of the Southern District of New York has in his power to indict the former president for crimes related to drug trafficking and arms trafficking. WHAT’S MORE: Embassy of Israel says that its country will not pay bail for Juan Orlando Hernández This was announced by the New York court itself in an official letter addressed to the United States Attorney’s Office so that all the information concerning the burden of proof in relation to the accusations against the former Honduran ruler are shared with the legal defense of this. The brief was issued on April 22, just the day Hernández Alvarado attended the presentation hearing before Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron last Friday afternoon. If the Government, in this case the Prosecutor’s Office, does not comply with this order, the Court, in addition to ordering the production of the information, may specify the terms and conditions of said production, grant a continuation and impose evidentiary sanctions. HERE: “Many thought to see him crying”: Ana García With the arguments in their hands about the evidence of guilt that the Court of the Southern District of New York possesses, the defense of former President Juan Hernández will be able to present his arguments to try to free his client by dispelling the accusations for drug trafficking