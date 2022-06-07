The US insists on not inviting ‘dictators’; will receive AMLO in July

The government of Joe Biden said he understands the position of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not to attend the Summit of the Americas, but insisted that the United States will not invite “dictators” to the meeting.

This, in response to the Mexican president, who rejected the decision of the United States government not to invite all the countries of the continent, in particular, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

“There is certainly a diversity of opinion when it comes to who should be invited to the Summit of the Americas. We have done everything possible to incorporate the views of the hemisphere. Unfortunately, it is notable that one of the key elements of this summit is democratic governance, and these countries are not examples, to put it mildly, of democratic governance,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference.

Live now! @StateDeptSpox briefs reporters from the State Department, also streaming on https://t.co/5AoZ1Ubtkh.

The spokesman said that they will seek to collaborate with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard.

In the same sense, the spokeswoman for the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, maintained that the Biden government maintains its position of not inviting “dictators.”

“It is important to recognize that there are a variety of views on this issue in our hemisphere, just as there are in the United States. The main position of the president (Biden) is that we do not believe that dictators should be invited,” he said at a press conference.

Tune in for a briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The spokeswoman said that there is a sincere relationship with López Obrador and highlighted that in July he will make a bilateral visit to the United States to follow up on the Summit of the Americas.

“The United States remains the most powerful force driving hemispheric action to address the core challenges facing the peoples of the Americas: inequality, health, climate, and food security. The president remains a leader in the hemisphere,” he stated.

In Los Angeles, the Summit of the Americas is scheduled to take place June 6-10. Meanwhile, López Obrador announced that this week he will go to Oaxaca to review the work to care for the people affected by Agatha, which made landfall as a hurricane and was later downgraded to a storm.