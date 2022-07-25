The US is working on a “plan B” to export grain from Ukraine

Russia breaks agreement with Ukraine by attacking Odessa 3:08

(CNN) — The United States is working with Ukraine on a “plan B” to move grain exports out of the country following Russia’s attack on the port of Odessa, according to Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). acronym in English).

“Plan B involves roads, rails and rivers and shipping barges and adjusting the rail systems to be better aligned with those in Europe so that exports can get out more quickly,” Power told CNN’s Larry Madowo in an interview. interview in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday.

“We have been living the contingency plan because there is no way you can trust anything Vladimir Putin says,” he continued.

Power stressed that despite the security provided by a contingency plan, “there is no substitute for Putin allowing the blockade to end and grain to be shipped as efficiently as possible.”

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement allowing the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea after months of tough negotiations mediated by Turkey and the United Nations. Yet just a day later, Russia carried out a missile attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, where vital grain stocks have been stored.

“In terms of food that has just arrived from Somalia, more than half of the wheat in the country of Somalia comes from Ukraine, it’s stuck in the port of Odessa,” Power told CNN, reflecting on his two-day trip to the drought-affected areas in Kenya and Somalia this week.

Power said 20 million metric tons of wheat and corn are still stuck in the port of Odessa and expressed hope that the grain deal would “somehow stick” despite Russia’s move to “turn its back on immediately” through its bombardment of the port of Odessa.

The USAID administrator expressed her belief that adding the supply of grain exports to the global market will help reduce prices.

“Even the fact that this deal worked and was enforced and grains came out of the port, that lowered prices, even over a 24-hour period. So more supply with the same amount of demand will mean lower prices.” “, he explained.

Earlier this week, the United States announced an additional $1.3 billion in humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa, which is experiencing unprecedented levels of drought in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

Power called on countries that play “leadership roles in the international system like the one the People’s Republic of China clearly aspires to” to “go deeper” to prevent the food crisis “becoming a catastrophe.”

Lavrov says military ships of Russia and Turkey will escort ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia and Turkey will escort ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to the Bosphorus once grain transportation with “military naval forces” restarts.

Lavrov added that “another participant, to be determined” will also escort ships carrying Ukrainian grain, without providing further details.

“Ukraine carries out mine clearance, allows ships to go to the high seas; Russia, Turkey, together with another participant, to be determined, accompany the convoys to the strait [del Bósforo]”, Lavrov said during a meeting with the secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboulgheit, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Lavrov said during an earlier meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukri, that: “Ukrainians will be guaranteed to clean their territorial waters and allow ships to leave there, and during their passage through the high seas, Russia and Turkey will guarantee their safety with its military naval forces.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement that “coordination between the authorities continues so that the first ship loaded with grains starts sailing from Ukrainian ports as soon as possible.”

On Friday, the Ukrainian government warned Russia against any provocation: “There is no transport escort by Russian ships and there is no presence of Russian representatives in our ports,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed a deal that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, a diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing the global food crisis caused by the war. As part of the agreement signed on Friday, grain-carrying ships will sail through a safe corridor in the Black Sea under the guidance of Ukrainian pilots, and then pass through the Bosphorus Strait, a major shipping corridor in northwestern Turkey, to reach global markets.

During his meeting with Shukri, the top Russian diplomat blamed Ukraine for the deadlock in negotiations on the “wider range of issues.”

“We have no prejudice against the resumption of negotiations on a broader range of issues… the Ukrainian authorities, starting from the president on down… constantly declare that there will be no negotiations until Ukraine defeats Russia on the battlefield,” he said. .

Lavrov added: “…but, the longer they demand Ukraine to fight to the end, and we all understand what and whose end it will be, the more people will die and the longer the current situation will last.”

Lavrov stopped in Egypt first to meet top officials as part of the Africa tour, which includes Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat and relies heavily on Ukraine and Russia for a supply to feed a population of 100 million people.

Lavrov’s African tour will aim to rally support and reaffirm the alliance for Russia, and comes a week after Biden visited Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Most African countries have not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as they sought to maintain balance in their relations with Russia and Western countries.

“Africans are reciprocal. They are interested in having us. We never dedicated ourselves to teaching them anything, but we helped them overcome their problems so that they could live in their country as they wanted,” Lavrov told Russian state media in an interview before beginning his route.

“To this day, we don’t lecture them, unlike the Americans who go around Africa telling everyone ‘don’t talk to the Chinese or the Russians. All they care about is their selfish interests, even when they trade with you,’” Lavrov said.

