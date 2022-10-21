The US, Japan and South Korea consolidated their alliance to face Kim Jong-un’s threats

The US, Japan and South Korea consolidated their alliance to deal with threats from North Korea

USA, Japan Y South Korea They reaffirmed this Friday their commitment to security as part of a “vital” alliance to face the threats of North Korea in the region.

The heads of the Armed Forces of the three countries met in Washington to address the situation in full increase in tension over the ballistic tests carried out by the North Korean authorities, according to a statement from the US government.

Given the possibility that Pyongyang carry out a new nuclear test -which would be the first since September 2017-, General Mark Milley, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armyinsisted on the importance of cooperation between the parties to “maintain regional peace and stability”, while guaranteeing a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

Milley and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Generals Koji Yamazaki and Kim Seung Kyum, had last met in March during a trip to Hawaii. Subsequently, Milley himself had assured that the United States is committed to the defense of Japanese territory, including the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, in dispute with China.

It may interest you: Japan described the firing of missiles “so frequently” from North Korea as a provocation

Now, he also transferred to Kim the disposition of Washington to offer “containment” measures to defend South Korea, either through the use of “conventional or nuclear military capabilities.”

Last Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that both their country and the United States will carry out large-scale aerial maneuvers at the end of this month of October, at a time of special tension on the peninsula due to the possibility that Korea of the North carry out a new nuclear test.

South Korea and the United States will carry out large-scale aerial maneuvers at the end of this month of October

The call Comprehensive Combat Readiness Training, which will take place between October 31 and November 4, will entail the mobilization of almost 250 aircraft, including F-15, F-16 combat aircraft and also F-35 – the latest generation fighter, which Pyongyang considers one of the most threatening assets to its national defense.

“This exercise, which has been held every year since 2015, serves to verify the performance of the combined wartime air operations of the ROK and US air forces and to improve combat readiness,” explained a military spokesman at a press conference in Seoul.

In any case, this year’s Comprehensive Combat Preparation Training is reminiscent, due to the volume of assets to be deployed, of the “Vigilant ace” exercise, which was suspended in 2018 in order to favor then the diplomatic rapprochement between Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang.

It may interest you: Pyongyang continues to generate tension on the Korean peninsula and launched artillery near the maritime border

The fact that the exercise is going to include the participation of American F-35 fighters also seems to be part of the so-called expanded deterrence.

Extended deterrence is a commitment made last May by Washington with Seoul which consists of sending US strategic assets to the Korean peninsula in a “coordinated manner and when necessary” based on the actions of the northern regime.

The exercise, in which Australia will also participate, comes at a time when the North Korea has accelerated the number of weapons tests.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

Keep reading:

Japan called North Korea’s firing of missiles ‘so often’ a provocation

Seoul announced sanctions against the Pyongyang regime in response to recent missile launches