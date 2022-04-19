The US lifts the “do not travel” recommendations for COVID-19 to some 90 countries

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had withdrawn its “do not travel” recommendations to some 90 international destinations.

Last week, the CDC said it was reviewing its travel advisories, announcing that it would reserve level 4 health warnings “for special circumstances, such as a rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts.”

Countries and other regions that have been downgraded to “Tier 3: High,” which continues to advise against travel by unvaccinated Americans, include the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea South, Spain and Russia.

Levels are also being lowered for Chile, Uruguay, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia and Vietnam.

The CDC does not currently list any countries in “Tier 4”.

The US State Department said last week that it was also drastically reducing “do not travel” advisories to international destinations.

