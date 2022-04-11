The US may be in the midst of a wave of COVID infections without knowing it – El Financiero

The rise in COVID-19 cases in some regions of the United States, just as testing efforts wind down, the specter has been raised that the next big wave of the virus may be difficult to detect.

In fact, the country could be in the midst of a surge right now and we may not even know it.

Viral sequencing and testing are critical to rapidly responding to new COVID outbreaks. And yet, as the country tries to overcome the pandemic, the demand for laboratory tests has decreased and federal funding priorities have changed.

The change has forced some testing centers to close, while others have raised prices in response to the end of government-subsidized testing programs.

People are relying more and more on rapid tests at home if they decide to get tested. But those results are rarely reported, giving public health officials little insight into how widespread the virus really is.

“There is always more spread than we can detectsaid Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University.

“That is even more true now than it was before the pandemic.” Despite groundbreaking scientific advances like vaccines and antivirals, public health experts say defenses against COVID in the US appear to be getting weaker over time, not stronger.

“We’re in a worse position,” said Julia Raifman, an assistant professor of health law, policy and management at the Boston University School of Public Health.

“We’ve learned more about the virus and how to address it, and then we haven’t done what we need to do to address it.” In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began relying on hospital admissions and the ability of the ICU to determine risk at the community level.

That was a change from relying on COVID case counts and the percentage of positive tests, which are widely considered a better snapshot of how much virus is circulating in a given community.

Various states, including Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Ohio have now stopped reporting daily COVID data to the CDC, making it difficult to measure the progression of the pandemic in those states. According to the CDC, most of the country is still considered low risk.

However, public health experts argue that this is misleading, since hospitalization and death typically occur days to weeks after initial infection. Without widespread testing, that could make it impossible to detect a surge until it’s too late to do anything about it.

“The CDC is underestimating and downplaying cases.” said Gregg Gonsalves, an infectious disease expert at the Yale School of Public Health. “Your alarm bells won’t go off until we see an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, which are lagging indicators.”

transferable variant

Although omicron it tends to cause milder symptoms in healthy, vaccinated people, its transmissibility caused such a large spike in cases that it caused hospitalization rates to break previous pandemic records.

The variant was also responsible for a record number of children going to hospital. Blacks were hospitalized at twice the rate of whites during the surge in New York. Vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness, if not always at preventing cases, one reason the metrics shifted toward hospitalizations to judge the status of the virus.

But not tracking cases creates a blind spot. Experts say it’s critical to follow them to protect vulnerable communities and respond to new waves of the virus before the health system is overwhelmed.

In the last weeks, cases have started to rise in places like New York, Massachusetts and Chicago, but conflicting public messages have caused confusion. National leaders have largely declared victory over the virus, but some local governments are beginning to urge caution again.

New York City delayed lifting mandatory mask wearing for children under 5 due to rising cases and the city’s health commissioner recommended New Yorkers return to wearing masks indoors. Still, even in New York things look very different than during the beginning of the previous waves.

Gone are the days of long test lines and sold out antigen tests. And across the country, pop-up testing centers, once a mainstay of the pandemic, are beginning to disappear.

Although state-run testing facilities have continued to operate in some regions, people without health insurance face high prices. And starting March 22, the US Health Resources and Services Administration will no longer accept reimbursement claims from healthcare providers for COVID tests.

At the same time, rapid home tests have increased. The problem is that the CDC does not require people to report positive test results at home, so it is rare that home test results are factored into public health data.

“We’re probably underestimating the number of infections that we have right now because a lot of the infections have no symptoms or are minimally symptomatic and you’re going to miss people doing it at home,” said Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

In New Jersey, for example, Stacy Flanagan, director of health and human services for Jersey City, said that in the last three months only two people have called to report positive tests at home. Cases continue apace in the city with an average of 64 new cases per day, according to data from the health department . That is nearly double the number of daily cases reported a month ago.

“We’ve only heard from a handful of conscientious people who call us and say, ‘I took a home test and it’s positive,'” said Dave Henry, the health officer for more than a dozen cities in Monmouth County, N.Y. York. Sweater.

Public health experts must gather data from a variety of sources. For Rick Bright, a virologist and executive director of the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute, that means using data from the CDC and other sources to understand the spread of COVID.

“Unfortunately, we still have to go to a handful of places to try to piece together what’s really going on across the country.”

Other metrics, like sewage monitoring and even air sampling, may eventually become useful alternatives to understanding how much virus is circulating in a community. For weeks, sewer data has shown cases are rising in some regions of the US, foreshadowing the rise in positive cases that places like New York and Massachusetts are now seeing.

In the nation’s capital, more than 50 people who attended the Gridiron Club’s elite dinner on April 2 have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Washington Post reported, at least 8 percent of those who attended. The list of those infected includes the US Attorney General, the Secretary of Commerce, aides to Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden, and the president’s sister.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who did not attend the dinner, has also tested positive, raising concerns about the time she spent close to President Biden before his diagnosis.

home tests

The White House maintains that there is enough COVID data in circulation to detect the next surge. Tom Inglesby, senior policy adviser for Biden’s COVID-19 Response Team, said the CDC gets 850 thousand laboratory test results every day, which he believes is sufficient to detect trends in positivity rate and variant prevalence.

“It’s true that there’s now a bigger shift to switch to over-the-counter testing, that’s definitely happening,” Inglesby said during a panel discussion.

“Various efforts are underway to try to assess whether people might be willing to voluntarily report any fraction of those tests that are done at home.”

A biotech company, Ellume, has launched a home test and app that automatically reports positive tests to the CDC through a secure, HIPAA-compliant connection. Meanwhile, the CDC has vowed to step up its wastewater monitoring efforts.

The agency does not, however, have data from sites in every state, so even gaining access to some of the sampling that is already underway could be helpful.

Environmental surveillance, like many other tools to track COVID, may be at risk without additional funding from Congress.

On Tuesday, lawmakers reached an agreement to reallocate $10 billion to pandemic preparedness, which according to press secretary Jen Psaki would fund “the most immediate needs”, such as antivirals and tests.

But that bill has yet to pass the Senate. “The information we’re getting from the CDC is going to be less reliable, more patchy and lose momentum,” Bright said.

“There is great concern about the lack of sustainable funding to keep up the momentum and finish the surveillance work that we are building for pandemic prevention.”

There could be a lesson from the 1918 flu pandemic. After cases began to decline following the first two waves of the influenza virus, public opinion changed and many health measures were lifted.

But in 1919, at the end of the pandemic, a fourth wave hit New York City, causing deaths to rise more than during previous waves, according to a government-funded study.