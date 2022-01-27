“The US military is getting sick from Covid vaccines, never so many adverse events.”

In an affidavit that Renz plans to use in federal court, Doctors Samuel Sigoloff, Peter Chambers, and Theresa Long – three military doctors – revealed that there was a 300% increase in DMED codes registered for miscarriages in the military in 2021 compared to the five-year average. The five-year average was 1,499 miscarriage codes per year. During the first 10 months of 2021, there were 4,182. As Renz explained in an interview with TheBlaze, these doctors analyzed the numbers of hundreds of codes from 2016 to 2020 to establish a basic five-year average. These codes generally resulted for disorders and injuries that the medical literature has established as potential adverse events of vaccines.

Renz said the numbers tended to have significantly leveled off in all previous years, including 2020, the first year of the pandemic, but before the vaccines were distributed. And then in 2021, the numbers have skyrocketed and the 2021 data does not even include

months of November and December. For example, some public health officials speculate that COVID itself places women at a higher risk for miscarriages. But the number of miscarriage codes recorded in 2020 was actually slightly below the five-year average (1,477).

The database has all ICD codes for both military hospital visits and outpatient visits. The data presented by Renz so far all come from the outpatient diagnosis data query.

Apart from the peak in the diagnosis of miscarriage (ICD code O03 for miscarriages), there was a nearly 300% increase in cancer diagnoses (from a five-year average of 38,700 per year to 114,645 in the first 11 months of 2021). There was also a 1,000% increase in diagnostic codes for neurological problemswhich increased from a baseline mean of 82,000 to 863,000!

Some other numbers that he did not mention at the hearing but which he provided in the interview are as follows:

myocardial infarction – 269% increase

Bell’s palsy – 291% increase

congenital malformations (for children of military personnel) – 156% increase

female infertility – 471% increase

pulmonary embolisms – 467% increase

All these numbers are derived from the outpatient visits of the military. Renz specified that the increases were also detected in hospitalized patients. One of the affidavits of one of the military doctors states the following: “It is my professional opinion that the largest increases in the incidence of cases discussed above of miscarriages, cancers and diseases were due to COVID-19 “vaccinations”.

According to Renz, it was the actual clinical experience of the three named doctors and several anonymous doctors that led them to investigate DMED, which featured an incredibly high number of extremely unusual ailments for perfectly healthy young soldiers prior to vaccine launches. .

One of the informants certifies that he is seriously worried about seeing young soldiers with sudden metastatic tumors, autoimmune diseases and heart and circulatory disorders which resulted in the abandonment of various training programs. “These doctors were motivated to explore the DMED data due to the staggering increase in the cases of disease they were experiencing empirically,” said the whistleblower, who has served in the military for many years. “Some doctors across the force (all branches) have been intimidated by orders for not running the full spectrum of tests and adhering to regulations, which implicitly direct the full work for adverse reactions to EUA vaccination. Other military doctors will be asked to come forward and share their experiences, in order to ascertain the enormity of these allegations and generate an investigation to the fullest extent. “

Renz claims he has a video with two witnesses showing the entire process of downloading this data from the database and is ready to take it to court. He further stated that this is only “the tip of the iceberg”, as codes have increased exponentially for numerous other disease categories.

It is important to note that these numbers do not represent the number of single people diagnosed with various ailments, but the number of diagnostic codes used in totality at any given time. For example, someone who has a stroke will obviously accumulate numerous neurological ICD codes over the course of a year with multiple outpatient and hospital visits. However, the comparison with the data of the previous five years clearly shows an unmistakable peak of disturbances.

If these numbers are verified in the next court cases without anyone polluting

and evidence, we will be faced with a shocking picture regarding vaccine safety, which would indicate that not only were VAERS safety signals something to consider, but also that they are greatly underestimated. The army is a defined, finite and strictly controlled and monitored population. It is made up of mainly young and healthy induvidui. If the allegations of neurological, cardio and oncological damage hanging over vaccines are verified, the military would be the most revealing segment of the population to find out, and their data is the most reliable and indisputable.

DMED is a surveillance program epidemiological designed with the express purpose of detecting spikes in disease and injury and to ensure that the military is ready for combat.

It’s about national security even more than public health. Why didn’t the military immediately alert the CDC of this data? On the military health system website, the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division (AFHSD) is described as “the central epidemiological resource for the US military, conducting medical surveillance to protect those who serve our nation in uniform and allies who are fundamental to our national security interests ”.

How could such safety signs be ignored by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and how was it possible not to disclose it to the general public?

Why haven’t military public health analysts communicated with military doctors about the shocking spikes in this year’s diagnoses, and why haven’t they published any analyzes to explain it?

Senator Ron Johnson at the hearing on Monday warned the DOD that it will be better for them if they don’t delete any of the data. “The Department of Defense, the Biden administration is on high alert. These documents must be preserved and an investigation must be opened, ”Johnson said. Renz testified during the hearing that some of the myocarditis data has suddenly dropped from the first numbers reported by doctors last year.

Even if these shocking increases have nothing to do with vaccines, isn’t it important for our government to investigate what appears to be a catastrophic decline in the health of our active-duty fighting force? After all, DMED data was designed for just this purpose. “A research paper can only be based on this data,” said one of the whistleblowers. “It was designed for this very purpose. The amount of points you could ask is almost unlimited ”.

The bottom line according to Renz is that the burden of proof is on the government, not on military personnel or citizens. If the manufacturers are exempt from liability and the only drug safety data we have is completely ignored, then how can the safety issues be solved?

According to the Ohio lawyer, if vaccines really are safe and effective, then the Pentagon should have no problem explaining the source of these gigantic increases in numerous diseases. Transparency is the most powerful cure for a secrecy pandemic.