The US military is ready to announce “its” vaccine. Eh but then … – Covid emergency

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated

The news would be of worldwide revelation and for this very reason you do not see (and you will see a trace) of it in the poor Italian newspapers, forced every day to keep up unsafe paper castles.





According to various US media reports, and the British newspaper The Independent, the US military will announce its vaccine capable of defeating not only Covid but also “all variants”.

The serum from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research is the result of nearly two years of work on the virus. The Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine completed animal studies earlier this year with positive results. Phase 1 of the human studies, which tested the vaccine against the Micron and other variants, “concluded this month, once again with positive results that are under final review.” This was announced in an exclusive interview by Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the infectious disease arm of Walter Reed, at Defense One.

Unlike existing vaccines, Walter Reed’s SpFN uses a “24-sided soccer ball-shaped” protein, which allows scientists to attack the spikes of multiple coronavirus strains on different faces of the protein. “It is very exciting to get to this point for our whole team and I think also for the whole army,” Modjarrad explained.

Human studies of the vaccine took longer than expected, he said, because the laboratory needed to test the vaccine on subjects who had neither been vaccinated nor previously infected with COVID. Rising vaccination rates and the rapid spread of the Delta and Omicron variants have made this difficult.

The next step is to see how the new pan-coronavirus vaccine interacts with people who were previously vaccinated or previously ill. Walter Reed is working with an industry partner yet to be named for a broader implementation.

“We need to evaluate it in the real world environment and try to understand how the vaccine works in a much larger number of individuals who have already been vaccinated with something else initially … or have already fallen ill,” Modjarrad explained.

This is a fair first question. But the real question, the question of the questions, is why the United States Defense, with the billions of doses of the three multinationals that have also flooded the European Union, Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, has decided to invest in the development of an additional vaccine. Have they never considered them effective? The current results and the large number of US military who have rejected Pfizer inoculation would seem to indicate the answer …

The Anti-Diplomatic is also on Telegram. Click here to enter our channel and stay updated