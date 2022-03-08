The US negotiates with Chavismo to lift sanctions on PDVSA while applying an oil embargo on Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating the global geopolitical chess game. In accordance with New York Times, the Biden Administration sent a high-level delegation to Venezuela, the first in years. What would be on the table, according to the US newspaper, would be the lifting of sanctions on the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) to reopen an eventual import of Venezuelan crude.

This, which did not seem like something immediate, but as a result of political negotiations tied to an electoral calendar and a series of conditions by Washington, to achieve free presidential elections in Venezuelahas taken a radical turn due to the urgency of USA to cut the import of Petroleum Russia, at a time when Western countries are aiming for a kind of embargo so as not to depend on Russian fuel and gas.

New York Times revealed that the delegation of USA traveled this Saturday, March 5, in the midst of total secrecy. The Bloomberg agency has echoed comments from diplomats that hint at the possibility that the visit actually took place before and that it was leaked on purpose to probe the reaction within USA.

The Biden Administration is looking for a way out in the short term to access crude oil that is geographically closer, as it was Venezuela for decades a faithful supplier of Petroleum from USAuntil Hugo Chavez’s socialist discourse exacerbated a policy of oil supplies to China.

If such a thing comes to fruition, it would not have much of an impact on the global crude market. Venezuela it is struggling to get back to producing a million barrels a day, while Russia produces 11 million. But analysts consulted by DIARIO DE CUBA maintain that in order for USA break with import Petroleum Russian, it could be useful to have PDVSA again as a supplier within the Western Hemisphere.

According to figures from the daily Washington Post, Venezuela supplied between 6-8% of the total imports of crude oil from USA between 2016-2019. In January of that year, the Donald Trump government imposed sanctions on PDVSA and imports began to be made from Russia. Russian crude quickly moved into the space it left empty Venezuela.

“Yes USA stop caring Petroleum from Russia, from where it imported some 550,000 barrels per day last year, Venezuelan crude could once again supply the US market,” says expert Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at Rice University in Houston.

Conservative-leaning American news anchor Trish Regan hailed the Biden administration’s quick move to cut energy dependence on Russia, to be consistent with the policy of isolation that Washington, Brussels and Ottawa have unified against President Vladimir Putin.

Perhaps anticipating the visit of US officials, this March 3 in a political act Maduro said that Venezuela is willing to sell Petroleum and gas to USA, to Asia and Europe. In his opinion, economic issues “should not be politicized.”

The mission of USA to Venezuela It is headed by the advisor to the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere, Juan González. This official close to Biden has been emphatic in arguing that USA it must play a secondary role in resolving the Venezuelan crisis. “The solution to the crisis in Venezuela is not in Washington,” he said recently.

A closed US embassy in Caracas since 2019, an “ambassador” in Washington appointed by the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, as well as the suspension of direct flights between the two countries, along with the once explicit commitment of the White House that it would work to evict from power Maduro, all this is part of a complex plot between the two countries.

“If it has been USA who has taken the initiative to approach Chavismo, the Maduro government will be able to take advantage of this situation, plus the rush due to the crisis in Ukraine, to take political advantage, beyond selling it again Petroleum to the US market is good business for PDVSA,” a South American diplomat, for many years living in Venezuela.

Journalist Omar Lugo, an expert on energy issues, believes that Washington will be facing a dilemma between “two villains”, Putin and Maduro. In his opinion, emphasizing the interests of USAthe most dangerous enemy today is Russia, while one could bet with Venezuela for dismantling the policy inherited from Trump of sanctions and what was dubbed “maximum pressure” at the time.

Geopolitically, Lugo explains to DIARIO DE CUBA, at this juncture USA It could bet on an understanding with Chavismo with the long-term objective of removing it from Moscow’s orbit.

To do this, various analysts do not doubt that Maduro’s condition will be to remain in power. An issue that, on the other hand, no longer seems to be under discussion or for USAnor for the European Union and Canada, which have spearheaded the latest diplomatic actions in favor of a redemocratization of Venezuela. Washington, Brussels and Ottawa have set the presidential elections to be held in 2024 as their horizon.

For her part, the American historian and journalist Anne Applebaum, commenting on this move by Biden on Twitter, warned that achieving Petroleum not russian for USA should not be achieved without pressuring Maduro for clean and democratic elections.

“The bone of contention in all of this could be Cuba. Although historically Venezuela did not have strong ties with Moscow, except with the supply of weapons, Havana does play a very decisive role on Venezuela. The Cubans could bet on pragmatism as long as the supply of crude oil, fuels and derivatives is maintained,” says the South American diplomat from Caracas.

This connoisseur of the relations of Venezuela remember, on the other hand, that for many years Chavismo exported Petroleum to USA while maintaining its preferential supply to Cuba. It was, in fact, Hugo Chávez himself who wanted to stop depending on exports to the US market and opted to bring Petroleum to China, with higher costs and without cash payments, since this became part of a Chinese financing mechanism for works in progress. Venezuela.

It is very probable that the Cuba factor appears at the negotiating table between Caracas and Washington. Political analysts in the capital of Venezuelaon the other hand, believe that in this unprecedented rapprochement of the Biden Administration with Chavismo, Washington’s recognition of Juan Guaidó as interim president will also be under discussion, a decision that Trump made in 2019 and that the current tenant of the White House has opted to downplay its relevance without completely removing this rank from the young opposition leader.