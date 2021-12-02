The US: “Now we have proof. Putin wants to invade Ukraine”

Antony Blinken warns Moscow: we have proof that you are ready to invade Ukraine and you must know that if this happens the consequences will be very serious. The US secretary of state issued this warning from Riga, Latvia, on the sidelines of a NATO summit, two days before his scheduled meeting in Stockholm with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov. «We know Blinken said that you amassed troops on the Ukrainian borders, and we have already seen this film in 2014 before the last Russian invasion (of Crimea and Donbass, ed.). Then as now, this military action was accompanied by massive propaganda that portrays Ukraine as the aggressor, and then takes action ». A few hours earlier, in fact, Russian President Putin had said in a speech that “the threat to Russia’s western borders is increasing” and called the hypothesis of the deployment of NATO missiles in Ukraine “a red line not to cross”. Blinken rejected these claims: “NATO is a defensive alliance, and it does not threaten anyone. Putin’s words would only be ridiculous if the issue weren’t so serious ». Then he clarified that NATO intends to strengthen its eastern defenses and is “prepared to impose heavy costs on Russia in the event of a new aggression against Ukraine”. Not only that: Moscow would suffer “high-impact economic measures”, and even if he did not answer those who asked him if this meant cutting Russia out of the global financial system, Blinken explained that “with our allies we will perfectly understand in time to what risks Russia would expose itself to ». It remains to be clarified whether Blinken’s words imply a NATO military intervention alongside a Ukraine possibly attacked by the Russians. So far the United States and Great Britain have announced their intention to increase supplies of defensive weapons to Ukraine under Russian threat. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recalled that Kiev is not a NATO member, and therefore does not enjoy the automatic protection that members are entitled to. However, he recalled that in the future he would have the full right to become one, “and this would be decided by Ukraine and the thirty member countries of NATO, certainly not Russia”. From Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelensky offers Moscow the opening of a dialogue, recalling that in the Donbass occupied by Russian-armed militias a hidden war has been going on for eight years that has cost 14,000 deaths. “We have a strong army and we are able to defend ourselves,” he said, but I would like to meet Putin. ” From the Kremlin only frost, and the claim that Russia is extraneous to the Donbass question. In reality, Putin aims to transform Ukraine into a federation, in order to be able to set foot in the government of Kiev through the pro-Russian provinces and detach it from the West.