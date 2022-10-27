The US once again repudiated Iran’s repression of the protests and warned that Russia would be advising the regime

White House spokesman John Kirby (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The United States fears Russia to Advise Iran Regime on How to Suppress Social Protests that shake the Persian country since the death on September 16 of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini, arrested on the grounds that she was not wearing the Islamic veil correctly.

John Kirbyone of the White House spokesmen, said Wednesday that the United States has seen “signs” that Russian aid to Iran is possible, but refused to confirm whether it has already begun.

“We are seeing signs that they (Russia) are considering the possibility of helping the Iranians to suppress those who are demonstrating,” he told a news conference.

Asked by the press, Kirby refused to reveal the source of that information or offer more details, but indicated that the government of Joe Biden he has information that Russia could move in that direction, as Iran and Russia become increasingly closer to each other.

Kirby added that Vladimir Putin’s regime has “experience” suppressing demonstrations and, therefore, it could be evaluating helping Iran.

At the same press conference, the White House’s chief spokeswoman, Karine Jean PierreHe argued that the United States has a “very clear” message for Iran: “Stop killing your people, stop sending weapons to Russia and stop killing Ukrainians.”

The United States, the European Union (EU) and NATO have accused the Iranian regime of supplying Russia with drones for the war in Ukraine, something that Tehran and Moscow deny.

According to the United States, the drones that Iran is supplying to Russia are especially damaging.

Unlike traditional drones, which launch missiles at a military target and then return to base, the Iranians are designed to crash into a target and explode. Due to their small size, these drones called “kamikazes” may be more effective and easier to maneuver than cruise missiles.

Ukraine has suffered a wave of drone attacks targeting its infrastructure in recent days, which the West says are part of a deliberate attempt by Russia to destroy its power and water grid just before winter.

Russia has ordered 2,000 more suicide drones from Iran for its offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskyin a message in which he warned that Moscow will help the Persian regime with its nuclear program as a form of payment for the supply.

“The sickening sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia requested about 2,000 drones of the type Shahed to Iran,” he denounced. Zelensky during a recorded message to the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz. “The Iranian instructors came to teach the Russians how to use them,” he added.

“How do you think Russia pays Iran for this? Is Iran interested in money? Probably not, but the Russian assistance in the iranian nuclear program”, the president pointed out.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Russia has also ordered missiles and other types of drones from Tehran and that Iranian troops are in charge of preparing Russian troops in the use of these technologies.

