The US Open champion is the face of one of Beyonce’s favorite drinks.

2018 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will be popping into New York on August 26 to introduce her fans to one of Beyoncé and herself’s favorite drinks, Lemon Perfect water.

“I don’t usually enjoy drinks with no added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyoncé said on the Lemon Perfect website, as quoted by Billboard.

“It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes good and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows people to choose a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone”

According to Lemon Perfect’s press release, “Following the brand’s recent $31 million Series A funding round, they have successfully partnered and invested with one of the world’s top-ranked tennis superstars, Sloane. Stephens, who is teaming up with Lemon Perfect to join its mission to disrupt the enriched water category.”

Stephens prepares you for National Lemon Day.

Sloane Stephens will help you prepare for National Lemon Day, which takes place on August 29, by introducing you to the brand of lemon water.

“Just ahead of one of tennis’ biggest tournaments, the US Open, and to celebrate National Lemon Day (August 29), Lemon Perfect is hosting a pop-up experience in NYC on Friday, August 26 to introduce fans to Sloane the brand of deliciously hydrating lemon water.

Fans can use code SLOANE25 on the Lemon Perfect website to stock up just in time for National Lemon Day,” a statement from Lemon Perfect reads. The Lemon Perfect drink is, according to the product description, hydrating, eco-friendly , full of vitamin C, energizing, sugar-free and anti-stress.

As for her tennis life, Sloane Stephens played her last tournament in Cincinnati, where she was beaten in the second round by Iga Swiatek after giving Alize Cornet no chance.