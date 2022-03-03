The US opens a new stage without masks

The United States considers the wave of the omicron variant of the coronavirus to be over, the one with the highest number of infections in the entire pandemic, and opens a new stage no masksbut without lowering our guard against the possibility of new variants appearing.

This was expressed this Wednesday by the White House team dedicated to combating the coronavirus the day after the president, Joe Biden, declared a new stage of the pandemic during the State of the Union address.

“As the president said last night at the State of the Union, we have entered a new moment in the fight against COVID-19 thanks to the progress we’ve made as a country,” Jeff Zients, head of the pandemic response team, told a news conference.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country registered some 92,000 new infections on February 28, far from the 897,000 that occurred on January 13, at the height of the pandemic. omicron wave.

For this reason, the CDC relaxed the recommendation for the use of masks in much of the country last Friday and many states have lifted their mandatory use indoors, including the capital, Washington DC, where masks were optional during Biden’s speech in the Capitol.

“Most Americans may already be no masksZients stressed.

And so they staged it at the regular White House press conference on covid, where the director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, and the epidemiologist Anthony Fauci participated in person and without a mask, after months intervening electronically.

The Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, was even present for the first time, criticized for his low profile in the face of the pandemic.

Without alternating daily life

In this sense, the White House published this Wednesday a roadmap for “the United States to go from the (health) crisis to a moment in which the covid-19 don’t disrupt everyday life.

The strategy is based on fighting the disease through vaccines and antiviral pills, a new surveillance system for possible variants, preventing school and economic closures and sharing more vaccines with the world.

“With the parameters that we have, I think we are approaching the point where some call it living with the virus and others call it endemic,” Fauci said.

According to CDC data, 65% of the population has completed their vaccination schedule in a country where measures to deal with the pandemic have become so politicized that millions of people do not trust them.

Only 44% of those fully vaccinated have received the booster dose, available to everyone over 12 years of age.

For this reason, the health authorities claimed once again the effectiveness that vaccines have shown to prevent deaths from covid during the coronavirus pandemic. omicron wave and reiterated their call to be vaccinated.

In addition, the White House assured that it has donated 480 million doses to 112 countries and that it hopes to redouble this effort to combat the pandemic worldwide.

The main concern now for the authorities is the possible appearance of new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus that could once again put the country’s hospitals in check, as happened last January.

In this line, the director of the CDC assured that the genomic surveillance capacity is being “expanded” in the 50 states of the country, so that variants that only represent 0.1% of infections can be detected.

The United States is the country hardest hit in the world by the coronavirus in terms of absolute figures, as it accumulates almost 80 million detected infections and more than 950,000 deaths.