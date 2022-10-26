The US prepares all contingencies for a possible North Korean nuclear missile test

The US prepares all contingencies for a possible nuclear missile test by North Korea.

USA warned that it is “likely” that North Korea carry out a test with nuclear missiles having seen an escalation in tension in recent weeks, as well as the completion of its Punggye Ri testing facility.

This was stated in a press conference by the spokesman for the United States Department of State, ned priceemphasizing that Washington has warned of this possibility for several months.

“Our concern about the possibility of another North Korean nuclear test, which would be the seventh, has been constant for a long time (…). This is consistent with North Korea’s own public statements, and is something we have said for several months,” Price said, according to a statement from the Department of State.

It may interest you: The North Korean regime fired artillery shells near the border with the south

The United States Government has announced that is preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with its partners and allies around the world. Specifically, the Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Shermanis found in Japan to discuss with the Japanese and South Korean authorities the “challenge” that Pyongyang poses for the region.

“It will also do so on a trilateral basis, recognizing the importance of trilateral cooperation in this challenge,” Price detailed, assuring that they are prepared to make “short-term and long-term adjustments in our military posture to respond to provocations from North Korea if required”.

Ned Price, spokesman for the United States Department of State

“We have always made it clear that we do not harbor any hostile intent towards Pyongyang. We remain open to dialogue. We remain open to diplomacy. We recognize that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective way to achieve our overall goal, which is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” the State Department spokesman said.

However, Price has stressed that the United States’ commitment to the security of its personnel in the region, as well as that of its allies, “is ironclad.”

The South Korean Navy announced that from this Monday until October 27 it will carry out “large-scale” maneuvers in the yellow seathe scene just hours before an exchange of warning fire between seoul Y Pyongyang.

It may interest you: Japan described the firing of missiles “so frequently” from North Korea as a provocation

It is “a large-scale maritime exercise that works as preparation for enemy provocations” in which they also participate the South Korean Army, Air Force and Coast Guardin addition to US troops, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detailed in a statement.

In the maneuvers, which will be carried out in the area of ​​the so-called Northern Limit Line (LLN), some 20 ships of the South Korean navy will participate, including frigates or destroyers equipped with the Aegis missile system, coast guard vessels or F-15 fighters. and F-16s from the Air Force and, on the US side, Apache helicopters or A-10 attack planes.

(With information from Europe Press)

Keep reading:

South Korea fired warning shots at a North Korean ship that violated the disputed maritime border

The US, Japan and South Korea consolidated their alliance to face Kim Jong-un’s threats

South Korea and the US will carry out large-scale aerial maneuvers in the face of threats of a nuclear test by the Kim Jong-un regime