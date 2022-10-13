The US presents a “comprehensive effort” to speed up the access of 24,000 Venezuelans to the country

The large influx of immigrants arriving in the United States with irregular status through the southern border has led the Biden Administration to implement a humanitarian program for citizens of Venezuela, senior officials reported Wednesday.

It is a “comprehensive effort,” said one of the officials at a telephone press conference, announcing that the new plan will open the doors to 24,000 Venezuelans who qualify to enter the United States.

“People do not need to be in Venezuela to access this process […] We anticipate that there will be Venezuelans who, some who are in Venezuela, but others who have fled the country for a variety of different reasons, who may seek to benefit from this process and can fly from where they are, without having to continue making the dangerous trip to the United States. United”, detailed the government spokesman.

The announcement comes at a time when the flow of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Latin America continues to increase and most face basic needs, according to a report released Wednesday by the International Organization for Migration and UNHCR.

Of the 5.96 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela hosted in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, three quarters, 4.37 million, still face difficulties in accessing food, housing, health and stable employment.

The flow of migrants to North America through the dangerous jungle of Darién, on the border between Panama and Colombia, has also skyrocketed like never before, according to IOM and UNHCR, which issued an urgent call to the international community not to leave migrants alone. neighboring countries hosting the displaced.

The number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela worldwide has exceeded 7.1 million. They are mostly housed in Latin American and Caribbean countries, 5.9 million, 84% of the total. Most have been displaced for many years outside their country and the departure persists.

Shortly after the telephone press conference, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained that “effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico.” .

To be eligible for this program, Venezuelans must meet the following requirements:

Have a sponsor in the United States who provides financial and other support. Pass rigorous biometric and biographical controls of national security and public safety. Submit vaccination certificates and other public health requirements (not detailed yet).

Instead, they are not eligible if:

He has been ordered removed from the US in the past five years. If you have crossed without authorization between ports of entry after the date of the announcement. If you have entered Mexico or Panama irregularly after the date of the announcement, are a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, currently have refugee status in any country; or have not completed vaccinations and other public health requirements.

The DHS specifies that Venezuelan citizens should not travel to Mexico to try to enter the United States.

The sanctions remain

Also on Wednesday, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, assured that the Biden Administration will continue with its policy of harsh sanctions against Venezuela as long as the government of Nicolás Maduro does not implement concrete actions of change towards a true democracy.

His statements came less than two weeks after Venezuela will release seven prisoners Americans in exchange for Washington releasing two nephews of Maduro’s wife who were detained for two years on drug trafficking convictions. The prisoner swap represented a rare setback in hostilities between the two countries, after months of diplomatic negotiations.

After the exchange of prisoners some analysts thought space could be created for sanctions to be relaxed, but Blinken said a review of the policy would only be possible if Maduro advances in a dialogue with the Venezuelan political opposition to call elections.

“Our policy has not changed and we will continue to implement it,” Blinken said at a roundtable with a handful of Hispanic journalists. “What we are looking for is for the regime to genuinely return to dialogue and, ultimately, to negotiate.”

Interim government reaction

Carlos Vecchio, representative in Washington DC of the interim government of Venezuela, led by the opposition politician Juan Guaidó, favorably valued the special program for Venezuelan migration announced by the DHS and considered that it will help an “orderly” mobilization that will serve to save lives.

“A parole [libertad condicional] humanitarian is a positive measure, it would allow orderly migration and without vital risk to reside and work temporarily in the United States”, wrote Vecchio on Twitter, minutes before the statement from the US government.

The diplomat took the opportunity to emphasize that “the objective is not and should not be to empty Venezuela” of its citizens, recalling that 7.1 million of them were “forced to flee” the country. “We have insisted at all levels on the urgent need to produce a democratic transition in Venezuela. Only without a dictatorship will migration stop.”

The anti-Chavista parties have insisted that only a negotiation that achieves improvements in democracy and in the quality of life within the country will be able to stop migration. No spokesperson for the executive power of Nicolás Maduro, whose legitimacy in office has been disputed by his opponents since January 2019, immediately reacted to the US government’s announcement about Venezuelan migrants.

* With AP information.

