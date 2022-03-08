The US prohibits imports of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine

Zach 18 hours ago Health Leave a comment 66 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Joe Biden

image source, Getty Images

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a total ban on imports of oil, natural gas and coal from Russia as a sanction for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a television appearance, Biden reported that he is taking the measure to cause more “pain to the war machine” of Russia.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted at American ports and the American people will deal another mighty blow to Putin,” he said.

The White House reported that the executive order, effective immediately, was signed by the president after his speech.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Covid today Italy, Galli: “Predictable rise in contagion but trend remains down”

The rise in Covid infections in Italy in recent days “it was predictable. When precautions …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved