The US provided intelligence to attack a Russian warship

Hear a Ukrainian soldier’s defiant response to a Russian ship 1:30

(CNN) — When Ukraine successfully attacked Russia’s prized warship last month with anti-ship missiles, it enlisted the help of the United States.

Ukrainian forces, after spotting the Russian warship in the Black Sea, called their American contacts to confirm that it was indeed the Moskva, sources familiar with the events told CNN. The United States answered yes and provided intelligence on her location. However, it is unclear whether the US knew Ukraine would move to attack the ship and the US was not involved in that decision, the sources said.

The ship sank after being hit by two Ukrainian missiles on April 14, dealing a major blow to the Russian military.

The episode, first reported by NBC News, reflects the Biden administration’s increasingly progressive stance when it comes to sharing intelligence with Ukraine, part of a broader policy shift to help Ukraine decisively defeat Russia. on the battlefield and significantly weaken your army.

But it also raises questions about what the red lines are for the US and Russia when it comes to US military support for Ukraine.

For months, the United States has provided Ukrainian forces with intelligence on Russian troop movements inside Ukraine, including intercepted communications about Russian military planning. It also provides Ukraine with maritime awareness information that allows it to better understand the threat posed by Russian ships in the Black Sea, many of which are firing missiles at Ukrainian territory.

However, there are also clear limits to what the United States will share, multiple sources told CNN.

Is the US helping Ukraine kill Russian generals? 1:58

For example, the US has so far refused to provide Ukraine with information about potential targets inside Russia itself. And while the intelligence it shares about Russian troop movements inside Ukraine may include details such as vehicles and types of personnel at a particular location, the United States has not provided Ukraine with intelligence about the specific whereabouts of Russian military leaders, the U.S. said. authorities.

“We do not provide intelligence on the location of high-ranking military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Kirby added that “Ukraine combines the information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves collect on the battlefield, and then they make their own decisions and take their own actions.”

This story has been updated with additional details.