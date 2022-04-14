The US publishes a report on human rights in Guatemala and talks about threats, corruption and undermining of the judiciary – Prensa Libre

The annual report on Human Rights of the Department of State, which was presented by the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, has a section for each country, and in the case of Guatemala highlights how corruption and impunity have benefited from the persecution against judges and anti-corruption prosecutors.

The US Government published this Tuesday, April 12, the report “Human Rights Practices 2021”, in which Guatemala went bad due to the “undermining of anti-corruption institutions and the judiciary by corrupt political actors”.

“Impunity remained widespread. Corruption, the concerted efforts of organized crime actors, and the undermining of anti-corruption institutions and the judiciary by corrupt political actors made it difficult to investigate and the prosecution of significant crimes, including corruption, involving public officials”, the report states.

The US report details that in Guatemala “the law provides for an independent judiciary”; however, generally speaking, “the judicial system failed to provide fair and timely trials due to inefficiency, corruption and intimidation of judges, prosecutors and witnesses”.

It states that “judges, prosecutors, plaintiffs and witnesses continued to denounce threats, intimidation and surveillance, including by government officials, as harassment of prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity and judges of the High Risk Court”.

Corruption and lack of transparency in the Government

According to the report, although Guatemalan law “establishes criminal sanctions for official corruption, officials frequently committed corrupt practices with impunity” and despite “numerous allegations of corruption between the Legislative and Executive branches, few high-profile cases were prosecuted during the year and anti-corruption efforts within the judiciary stalled.”

It refers that “prominent anti-corruption prosecutors were fired or dismissed from important cases, and corrupt actors threatened independent judges by filing complaints based on false charges to strip them of immunity from prosecution.”

“Threats against independent judges also posed a threat to anti-corruption efforts. Judges who presided over high-profile criminal cases faced ongoing efforts to strip them of their immunity, which would expose them to possible prosecution and retaliation for their judicial decisions,” the report refers.

He recalls that on July 23, Attorney General Consuelo Porras “abruptly dismissed the head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity, Juan Francisco Sandoval,” who fled the country that same night after giving a press conference at the Human Rights Ombudsman’s Office. Humans, in which implicated several current and former government officials in corruption cases.

On September 2, a criminal court issued an arrest warrant against Sandoval for the crimes of obstruction of justice and breach of official duties. On November 30, the MP announced a new series of charges against Sandoval that include abuse of authority, fraud and conspiracy related to dealings that Sandoval allegedly did with witnesses who cooperated in corruption cases.

Regarding cases of corruption, the report refers to the case of former Communications Minister José Luis Benito, who is being investigated for irregularities in the construction of the Chimaltenango Bypass and for his links to the discovery of several suitcases full of millions of dollars in Antigua Guatemala.

It also mentions the former Minister of Communications Alejandro Sinibaldi, implicated in several corruption cases that even affect some former presidents.

Delay in choosing cuts

In addition, it states that, as of April 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Congress swore in seven of the 10 new members of the Constitutional Court for the period 2021-2026, but the deputies refused to appoint the re-elected independent titular magistrate Gloria Porras, citing an injunction.

“Civil society expressed concern that until November the court had consistently ruled in favor of the government coalition,” he says.

Threats, harassment, surveillance and coercion

Juan Francisco Sandoval, former head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Feci), reported that the Police interviewed his parents and entered his house looking for him despite the fact that his whereabouts in the United States had been widely reported.

On September 29, 2021, the former High Risk judge Erika Aifán published on social media that for years the officials involved in the cases she presided over monitored her by placing personnel in her courtroom and office, and that these workers often leaked important case details those accused of corruption.

Prosecutors from the Human Rights Department of the Public Ministry who were prosecuting civil war-era war crimes cases against former military officers reported that after the May arrests related to the Diario Militar case, they were followed by unmarked vans and experienced threatening gestures from other vehicles, according to the document.

arbitrary arrests

Regarding arbitrary arrests, it states that, as of August 31, 2021, the PNC Office of Professional Responsibility had received 48 complaints of illegal detention by its agents and the reports indicated that “The Police ignored the writs of habeas corpus in cases of illegal detention,” particularly during anti-gang operations in neighborhoods.

In one of those cases, it stands out that on May 19, 2021, the PNC arrested Juan Francisco Foppa, former head of the Superintendence of Tax Administration, for alleged falsification of documents when registering a new political party, who was followed by police in an unmarked car, outside of permitted police procedures, detained and then arrested, without cause or warrant.

It adds that, from January to August 31, 2021, the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Crimes against Judicial Workers and Trade Unionists received 69 complaints of threats or attacks against workers in the Judiciary and 53 against pro-union activists, “for a total of 122 complaints, compared to 194 in 2020.”

The report recalls that on October 11, 2021, Attorney General Consuelo Porras announced the reassignment of Chief Human Rights Prosecutor Hilda Pineda to an office that investigates crimes against tourists.

“Pineda was known for aggressively pursuing the prosecution of human rights abuses by the military during the civil war, including the genocide against the Mayan Ixil community and the case of the Diario Militar”, details the document.

Point to the PNC

According to the State Department report, “there were reports that the government or its agents committed arbitrary or illegal killings”; In addition, it indicates that, as of August 31, 2021, the MP and the Office of Professional Responsibility of the National Civil Police (PNC) reported five complaints for “police homicide”, three more than in 2020 and highlights that the PNC “He did not provide further information on any of these cases.”

It highlights that, although impunity in the PNC was not a “widespread or systemic” problem, minor crimes of negligence and bribery by agents continued, as happened with impunity in the PNC Directorate of Ports, Airports and Border Points. where bribes were recurrent.

It also emphasizes that the Unit for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders denounced that at least seven members of rural and indigenous activist groups “were assassinated or died in controversial circumstances.” between January and November and that some of the killings appeared to be politically motivated.

With regard to torture, the report highlights that in Guatemala “the documentation and complaint mechanisms (…) continued to be weak”, which makes it difficult to “completely understand the prevalence of the problem” and makes reference to the fact that there were cases of negligence of “correctional officials who allowed prisoners to experience violence and degrading conditions.”

“Prison conditions were harsh and life-threatening, with multiple cases of inmates killing others. Sexual assault, inadequate sanitation, poor medical care and significant overcrowding placed inmates at significant risk.

There were also complaints about “unsafe conditions and overcrowding at the Federico Mora National Mental Health Hospital during the covid-19 pandemic.

Respect for Civil Liberties

The report details that “the law establishes freedom of expression, including for members of the press and other media, but the Government did not always respect this right. Intimidation of journalists increased during the year and resulted in significant self-censorship.

It details that “members of the press reported receiving pressure, threats and reprisals from public officials and criminal organizations regarding the content of their reports. Online attacks against independent journalists and media outlets continued throughout the year. These included hacking into journalists’ private social media accounts, posting stolen or falsified personal information, and making apparently coordinated attempts to undermine targeted journalists and the press.”

The Office of the Prosecutor for Crimes against Journalists reported 60 complaints of attacks or threats against journalists from January to August 2021, compared to 73 in the same period of 2020, and no homicide, compared to one reported in the same period of 2020.

postures

Regarding the report, the MP pointed out that it “refers to many institutions” and that in what corresponds to the Prosecutor’s Office, “all its actions are always based on what the law establishes.”

It adds that “in this sense, it always acts with objectivity, impartiality and in accordance with the principle of legality. The current administration of the Public Ministry has been a guarantor of respect for human rights and compliance with the law, its actions have always been in accordance with what is established in its constitutional mandate, contributing to the strengthening of the rule of law in Guatemala.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency of the Republic said that “the Government of Guatemala has not known the details of the report in question. It will be analyzed in detail to be able to issue a criterion at the right time.