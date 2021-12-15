the US quarantines our country

The US CDC, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have included Italy and two other countries – Greenland and Mauritius – on the list of countries with the highest travel risk.

The US CDC, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have included Italy and two other countries – Greenland and Mauritius – in the list of the highest risk countries for travel due to the spread of the Sars-Cov virus. 2. In its weekly update of travel advisories linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC introduced Italy, giant Greenland and the tiny tropical East African island of Mauritius to its “Level 4” category: Covid-19 very high “: this decision is generally taken when in the last 28 days more than 500 cases have been registered for every 100 thousand inhabitants. All three countries have moved from level 3 to 4.

Last week, the CDC had placed on the same “black list” France and six other countries. Italy’s move to Level 4 comes as Europe continues to deal with another wave of Covid-19 cases. The UK is facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, the government has warned, with rapid transmission rates in London and across the country. Germany is also struggling with its fourth wave of pandemic and with a sharp increase in deaths, even if the infections are finally on the decline after the restrictions introduced in recent days. Although Europe is hit hard, it is not the only region with popular tourist destinations at level 4. On the contrary, this list now includes more than eighty nations around the world, a number that could even increase due to the spread of the Omicron variant.