The US reduces the alert level in the DR due to COVID-19

The United States Department of State lowered this Monday from 3 to 2 the level of alert by COVID-19 for its citizens who plan to travel to the Dominican Republic. The country has low levels of the disease and has had a cumulative of up to 11 days without deaths from the virus.

In its report, posted on its website, the entity noted that there is a “moderate” level of the disease in the Dominican nation.

The level reduction was issued this April 4 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC levels range from 1 to 4, with the last number being the highest risk.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be less if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA-licensed vaccine,” the State Department said in the report.

However, it asks its citizens to seek its recommendations before planning international trips.

“Before planning any international travel, review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Visit page COVID-19 Embassy for more information on COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic,” he said in the document.

The Dominican Republic occupied level 3 (in which you are asked to reconsider traveling) on ​​March 15 of this year, while on January 25 of the same year the level occupied by the nation was 4, in which It asks nationals not to travel to the destination that occupies that place. By that date, the country was being hit by the omicron variant, which had triggered Covid cases after having had them controlled.

President lifts restrictions

On February 16, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, lifted all the restrictions placed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19including the use of a mask.

On the occasion, the date on which the year of the National Vaccination Plan was completed, the president explained that the measure was taken due to the success obtained with the inoculation.

“This is a collective success and a goal achieved. For this reason, I am announcing that as of today, all the restrictive measures imposed by the COVID-19 are suspended. Measures such as the use of the mask, the need to present the vaccination card to access all places, or the restrictions in public spaces, today, are the individual responsibility of each and every one of us. After this long battle, we started to regain our freedom,” he said.

Covid figures in the DR As of April 4 of this year, 578,253 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country

The deaths have been 4,375

New cases in the last 24 hours are 44

Active cases are 155

15,515,394 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 have been placed in the nation

With first dose there are 7,190,972

With a second dose, 5,934,855 were inoculated

With third dose there are 2,302,062

Fourth dose 87,505 people have been placed