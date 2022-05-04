The US reiterates recommendation to wear the mask on planes

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials reiterated Tuesday their recommendation that everyone wear masks on planes, trains and buses to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite a judge’s ruling that lifted the requirement.

Everyone age 2 and older should wear a face mask on public transportation, including at airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended, citing current infection rates. and projections of future trends.

For months, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) enforced the obligation that both passengers and their staff wear the mask.

The government repeatedly extended the mandate, with the most recent one set to expire on May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. That same day the TSA warned that it would no longer make the mandatory measure.

The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, and the department did so. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of that appeal. Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.