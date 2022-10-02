News

The US releases the nephews of Nicolás Maduro, in exchange for 7 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
The arrest of the nephews of Cilia Flores.

The nephews of Cilia Flores were arrested in 2015 and sentenced in 2017

US President Joe Biden pardoned and allowed the release of Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in exchange for 7 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela.

The nephews of the Venezuelan first lady, Cilia Flores, were sentenced in December 2017 in a New York court to serve 18 years in prison for drug trafficking.

The group of US citizens that was released in exchange for the two relatives of the Venezuelan president included 5 executives of the Venezuelan state oil subsidiary in the US, Citgo.

“Today, after years of being wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela, we bring back Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, Y Osman Khan,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

