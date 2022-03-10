The US sanctions the former president of Ecuador Abdalá Bucaram

(2020 video) Former President Bucaram is arrested in Ecuador 4:12

(CNN) — The United States government sanctioned this Wednesday the former president of Ecuador Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz (1996-1997) “due to his participation in significant acts of corruption, including the misappropriation of public funds, the acceptance of bribes and the interference in public processes” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“During his tenure as president of Ecuador, Bucaram participated in multiple corrupt acts, including accepting bribes and stealing public funds. Former President Bucaram has yet to face accountability for his betrayal of the public trust,” Price said.

Bucaram and his immediate family members will now be ineligible to enter the United States.

“The Secretariat also appoints Bucaram’s wife, María Rosa Pulley Vergara, and his sons Jacobo Abdalá Bucaram Pulley, Abdalá Jaime Bucaram Pulley and Michel Abdalá Bucaram Pulley,” added Price.

Before the decision, the former president described the sanction of the United States as “madness” and a “clear interference in Ecuadorian justice.” In a series of tweets, the former president said Wednesday that for 26 years he had been traveling to a hospital in Houston to treat his heart and was scheduled to travel in September to change his pacemaker. “The weird thing is why release this information after 26 years? I suppose that some political scion from Ecuador is behind this and I think I know who he is. In any case, I will remain loyal to my principles, I will continue to be loyal to the Democratic Party in the US and I will continue to question the criminal invasion of Iraq, similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to having surgery in Houston in September,” he wrote.

Abdalá Bucaram, in trouble with the justice of Ecuador

Bucaram was sent to house arrest in June 2020 for an alleged crime of illicit arms trafficking, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Bucaram was arrested after a firearm was found in his possession without presenting a document justifying that possession, according to the Prosecutor’s Office at the time. The arrest of the former president occurred after a raid on his home in Guayaquil, in the midst of investigations for alleged embezzlement in the purchase of medical supplies for the Social Security Hospital.

The former president did not hold at that time (or now) any position within social security or in the government, but the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the existence of an alleged organized corruption structure that operates in public hospitals.

CNN spoke with Fernando Rosero, former president Bucaram’s lawyer, who said that his client carried the weapon as a gift from the Armed Forces, which was delivered during a ceremony when he became president of Ecuador.

Rosero also said that during the flagrancy hearing for the possession of the weapon, the case of alleged embezzlement for the purchase of medical supplies was not mentioned.