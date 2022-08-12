The US sanctions the Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez: he announces that he will resign

Former President Cartes Sanctioned for Alleged Corruption 4:27

(CNN) — The US Department of State sanctioned the Vice President of Paraguay, Hugo Velázquez, “for being involved in significant acts of corruption,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this Friday.

After learning of the measure, Velázquez declared himself innocent of the accusations of the United States government in a telephone interview with Telefuturo and announced that next week he will resign from his position as vice president of the country.

“I want to go out as a common citizen to defend what I believe is an injustice,” Velázquez said. The official added that he also resigns to the presidential candidacy of Paraguay by the Colorado Republican Force movement for the elections next December.

The United States also sanctioned the Legal Adviser of the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY), Juan Carlos “Charly” Duarte, reported Blinken.

According to the State Department statement, “Duarte, a close personal and professional associate of Vice President Velázquez, offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official to obstruct an investigation that threatened the Vice President and his financial interests.”

“As part of this action, the Department is also imposing sanctions on members of Velázquez’s immediate family, including Lourdes María Andrea Samaniego González, Dionicio Adalberto Velázquez Giménez, Sonya Rebeca Velázquez Escauriza, and Hugo José Velázquez Escauriza; and members of Duarte’s immediate family, including Ninfa Concepción, Vera Moreira and Tamara Duarte Martínez,” he said.

Due to sanctions, these people cannot enter the United States.