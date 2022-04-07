The US sanctions two daughters of Putin after the Bucha massacre

The US imposed this Wednesday the first package of sanctions against Russia since the massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha became known, which includes blockades against two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin; against former president Dmitry Medvedev and the current prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin.

In a public act, the US president, Joe Biden, recalled these sanctions and stressed that the Russian oligarchs and their families will no longer have “control over millions of dollars nor will they be able to enjoy the luxuries of their vacation homes while there are children who are being killed or displaced from their homes” in Ukraine.

Specifically, the US sanctioned Putin’s two adult daughters, Maria and Katerina, as well as the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and several members of the Russian Security Council, including Prime Minister , Mikhail Mishustin, and former President and former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

According to the White House, “these individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some of them are responsible for providing the necessary support to prop up Putin’s war against Ukraine.”

The United States had already sanctioned the Russian president and his foreign minister for the military offensive in Ukraine, but the White House suspects that Russian politicians “hide their assets” behind family and friends.

Little is known about Putin’s daughters, of whom the president declared himself “proud” in 2015, on one of the few occasions on which he has alluded to his descendants, and whose privacy is one of the Kremlin’s greatest obsessions.

Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, currently reside in Russia and since 2014, when this country was subjected to Western sanctions for the annexation of Crimea and its interference in the Ukrainian Donbas, they have traveled several times to Occidental countries.

It is speculated that Putin could have had other daughters outside of his only marriage, the one he had with flight attendant Liudmila Shkrebneva, whom he married in 1983 and separated in 2013.

The package of sanctions announced this Wednesday is the first approved by the United States against Russia since the Bucha massacre, on the outskirts of kyiv, where more than 200 civilian bodies were found after the withdrawal of the troops became known last weekend. russians

The US accuses Russia of the massacre and is collecting evidence to try the Russian authorities for “war crimes”, while Moscow calls the accusations false.

THE FINANCIAL FENCE IS TIGHTENING

The US sanctions, coordinated with its G7 and European Union (EU) partners, are not limited to the Russian elite, but also seek to intensify the blow against the Russian economy.

A senior government official announced in a call with reporters that Biden will sign a veto on new US investment in Russia, which will “intensify the mass exodus” of companies, as 600 multinationals have already left the country, the US official said.

Since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, the most emblematic brands in the United States, such as Coca Cola, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Google and Apple, have announced almost in unison the suspension of their operations and services in Russia.

The White House also announced a “total blockade” against Sberbank, the largest Russian state bank, and Alfa Bank, the country’s largest private financial institution, which will no longer be able to transact with the US in any currency.

The US Executive had already prohibited these banks from making transactions in dollars as a punishment for the invasion, but now the sanction is intensified and supposes “the most severe action that can be taken in financial terms,” ​​the same source specified.

In parallel, the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced on Wednesday the dismantling of a botnet allegedly controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency, known as GRU.

An announcement that came a day after the Treasury Department imposed sanctions against two of the largest platforms that shelter and allow cybercriminal organizations to operate from Russia, the black market Hydra Merket and the Garantex virtual currency exchange.