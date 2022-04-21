The US says it will seek to resume migration agreements in its dialogue with Havana

The United States will explore the possibility of resuming migration agreements with the Government of Cubathe Secretary of National Security, the Cuban-American Alejandro Mayorkas, anticipated on Wednesday.

The US official made reference to the issue during a press conference in Panama, where he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are attending a meeting on the issue of migration with several Central American governments, Reuters reported.

Without offering details, Mayorkas recalled in a press conference at the end of the visit that for years the US and Cuba had migratory agreements, which ended up being “discontinued.”

In this new dialogue, both governments will “explore” the possibility of reviving those agreements, he said.

Mayorkas stressed that this “is a reflection” of his country’s commitment to legal and humanitarian means so that migrants do not have to undertake a “dangerous” journey by sea.

As has been anticipated the authorities of the United States and Cuba will meet Thursday in Washington to discuss migrationat a high-level meeting chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío.

In a position statement, and reiterating his usual position on the matter, The Cuban regime accused the United States on Tuesday of implementing an “incoherent” immigration policy and demanded compliance with the bilateral agreements on the matter.

The Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, accused the United States of causing the unprecedented exodus currently taking place on the Islandand blamed Washington’s economic measures against Havana, in addition to the “incoherent and differentiated” immigration policy.

The United States “is providing financially to many countries in the region to reactivate their economies, to help them create jobs,” including supporting health and education projects, Vidal told a small group of journalists in Havana, the AP agency reported.

In the case of Cuba, the policy from Washington is exactly the opposite, “maximum pressure in the economic order and through coercive measures,” he complained.

“We do not see any kind of justification for not giving all the visas to Cuban emigrants in Havana and forcing the majority of Cubans to move with the costs that this implies,” said Vidal, who was at the time the head of of the rapprochement negotiations with the United States in 2014, which concluded with the reopening of diplomatic headquarters and Obama’s visit to the island.

Vidal reiterated that, along with the consular standstill, the United States has been in breach of the 1990s agreement for five years, forcing it to grant 20,000 annual visas.

The deputy minister assured that, historically, there are migratory peaks when the United States fails to comply with the agreementsintensifies the economic sanctions against the Island and puts obstacles for a more or less normal processing of visas for Cuban citizens.

Vidal avoided mentioning that such peaks occurred in 1980 after the events of the Embassy of Peruand the subsequent pressure from the Fidel Castro regime on the Jimmy Carter Administration, and then in 1993, when the dictator allowed all Cubans who wanted them to leave the island on rudimentary rafts.

In both cases, Havana blamed Washington for the crisis. Nevertheless, on both occasions this allowed the regime to get rid of disaffected Cubans, and even inmates.

Vidal also did not mention that In recent years, the regime he represents has imposed exile on activists, independent journalists, artists and critical citizens.

Instead, he accused the United States of “exerting pressure on countries in the region to establish specific travel requirements for Cubans in transit, which additionally creates obstacles.”

The official refused to advance the agenda that the Government of Cuba will take to the round, but indicated that this issue will be among them. On Tuesday, a US official and another source on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the US wants Havana to agree to receive deported migrants.

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection, in the last six months there were almost 80,000 arrests of Cubans at the land bordera little more than double the entire fiscal year 2021 and five times more than 2020.

Sea voyages also increased. From October to date, the United States Coast Guard intercepted 1,257 Cubans, against 838 in 2021.

As the figures stand, the number of departures is higher than the so-called “Rafter Crisis” of 1994 when some 30,000 people arrived through the Straits of Florida and half of those who did so through the Mariel exodus in 1980 , when some 124,000 Cubans left.