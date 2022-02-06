The US says Russia is almost ready to invade Ukraine

According to an analysis by the US administration of Joe Biden sent to US newspapers, the Russian army amassed 70 percent of the forces necessary for a complete invasion of the country on the border with Ukraine. The analysis, shared with US lawmakers on Thursday, was reported on Saturday night New York Times And Washington Postand then confirmed ad Associated Press.

According to the American administration, currently on the Ukrainian border there are 83 Russian battalions made up of 750 soldiers each, ready for a possible assault: two weeks ago, there were 60 battalions. logistic personnel, that of the air force and medical personnel, there are 100 thousand people, which is the estimate of the Russian forces already very circulated in recent days. In addition, other battalions would be arriving at the border, plus other army components necessary for a ground invasion, such as bridge builders units. For a full invasion, the Americans estimate that Russia will need between 110 and 130 battalions, or about 150,000 people.

American analysts were initially skeptical of the possibility of a comprehensive Russian invasion of Ukraine. But considering the latest movements of men and vehicles, they explain from the administration, now they no longer rule out this hypothesis.

Once the invasion of the whole of Ukraine begins, the Russian army could take over Kiev in a matter of days and cause a gigantic humanitarian crisis, with 5 million people seeking refuge abroad. American analysts have also made an estimate of the victims: between 25 and 50 thousand civilians, between 5 and 25 thousand members of the Ukrainian army and between 3 and 10 thousand members of the Russian army would die.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to invade, according to the United States it is likely that he will do so in the second half of February, when the ground will be completely frozen (if it is too hot it becomes muddy, and moving men and vehicles is more complex) and when the Beijing Olympics are over or about to end: in this way, Russia would avoid irritating China, a fundamental ally.

This information must be taken with some caution, as has already happened on other occasions in recent days. The information published in the American newspapers was collected by the intelligence services, which are however fallible; moreover, in recent weeks the United States and Russia have been involved in a clash of threats and warnings, and both have an interest in presenting the other in the worst possible light.

Russia, as it has already done on other occasions, has rather angrily denied the estimates of the United States. Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United States, spoke on Twitter of «alarmism and madness. What would happen if we said that the United States could conquer London in a week and cause 300,000 deaths? ».

Meanwhile, in the coming days, European leaders will try to find a diplomatic solution. French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Moscow on Monday and in Kiev on Tuesday, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Ukraine and Russia early the following week.