The US seeks to encourage the production of chips and electric cars with Mexico

USA invited Mexico to create a supply chain to boost the production of chips and electric cars in North America as part of its strategy to invest 450 billion dollars in developing these sectors and controlling inflation.

In the context of High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) held in Mexico City, Gina Marie Raimondo, US Secretary of Commercepointed out that it is important for them to encourage these sectors that are key to promoting the region.

“A positive economic dialogue is to create opportunities for the two countries and that is what we discussed with its president (Andrés Manuel López Obrador), in terms of technologies and workforce development”, he stressed.

On the one hand, he described that the Biden administration approved a fund of 50 billion dollars to boost the production of chips, “but all the companies in that industry ask us, to put factories in the United States, essential supplies in North America. We want Mexico to be part of this”.

On the other hand, he also spoke of the “Law against inflation”, a plan to which they will allocate 400 billion dollars, “the largest in our history” to control the increase in prices and combat climate change, which includes the production of electric vehicles.

“It is important that the entire team can work and that we are cautious about moving quickly because that is how companies are, the (United States) Congress has already given these approvals,” he stressed.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, said that the investment project to promote the development of semiconductors and electric cars in North America represents “an invitation that is received once in a lifetime. It is a historic opportunity for Mexico. That means jobs, integration, future; perhaps Mexico could grow at twice what it grows today, “said the foreign minister.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Statehighlighted that this is also part of his vision of going for clean energy and boosting the workforce.

“Mexico is our second trading partner with a volume of 7 billion dollars, with a million jobs, they are not just abstract figures, they are benefits that are seen in solid schools and SMEs,” he stressed.

Greater integration

Mexico and the United States await reach an agreement on energyEbrard assured.

It was on August 23 when the consultations within the framework of the T-MECafter the United States and Canada asked Mexico to review its energy policy considering it restrictive to foreign investment.

“The consultations allow us to have a mechanism to resolve these differences,” he said.

Blinken assured that based on the conversations with the Mexican government, both countries have opportunities to build an energy future.

“Dispute resolution is part of any business relationship, which inspires confidence in investors. The important thing is that although we have a problem to solve, we continue with all the momentum in integration and building the most competitive region in the world”, he said.

Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy, said that the Dialogue allows progress even with their differences.

“It is natural that in such a broad relationship there are all kinds of situations, but the commitment to seek ways of cooperation is what allows us to move forward, and that is the DEAN,” he said.

