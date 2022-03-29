The US seeks to reduce time in residence and employment applications

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced on Tuesday several efforts to reduce the processing time on all petitions, and alleviate the accumulation of backlogged cases that has generated criticism against the agency.

The agency presented a table with the goals of new times for each cycle in a request, where they expect to take at least six months, to process I-130 forms; I-129F; I-360; I-102, among others.

“Internally, USCIS monitors the number of cases pending in the agency’s workload through a metric called “cycle times.” A cycle time calculates how many months cases related to a particular form remain pending, on hold. of a decision,” the agency wrote in a statement.

The first objective of USCIS is to speed up the issuance and renewal of work permits through a temporary rule to increase the period of automatic extension of these documents.

Last February the agency had announced an extension of up to two years of work permits for asylees, refugees, people whose deportation is suspended and victims of violence against women due to congestion in immigration courts and offices, but now extends the measure to other categories.

The delay in processing work permits had generated criticism from Congress and a lawsuit against the agency to speed up the process, which, although rejected by a California judge, highlighted the problems for immigrants.

USCIS said today that the final rule on the extension of employment authorization is intended to “ensure” that certain immigrants do not lose their permit while their applications are pending.

Added to the efforts is the extension of “premium” processes, for which a higher rate is paid to speed up the process. For this, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced a final rule that establishes the “premium” processing fees and the adjudication term.

The new categories eligible for the “premium” payment include the Employment Authorization application and additional classifications under Form I-140, which currently have an average wait time of 24 months at processing centers in Texas and Nebraska.

Immigrants with petitions to extend or change nonimmigrant status (Form I-539) may also pay a “premium” fee. The maximum wait at the California processing center for this category is 24 months, according to USCIS data.

The agency has assured that the expansion of “premium” processing should not cause “an increase in processing times for regular applications for immigration benefits”.

He stressed that the covid-19 pandemic and the changes in regulations imposed by the government of now former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) created the enormous backlog that now seeks to be solved.

“USCIS remains committed to providing timely and fair decisions to all of us we serve,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou.

He added that each application that is awarded “represents the hopes and dreams of immigrants and their families, as well as their immediate critical needs, such as financial stability and humanitarian protection.”

Among the efforts, USCIS will also set new backlog reduction goals, improve technology, and expand staffing.

