The US sees with “alarm” the increase in confiscated weapons headed for Haiti

US federal authorities expressed concern on Wednesday about the “substantial increase” in firearms trafficking from South Florida to Haiti, in addition to other Caribbean nations, a smuggling that includes even high caliber rifles.

During a press conference in Miami, Anthony Salisbury, the special agent in charge in that South Florida city of the Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), highlighted not only the increase in the number of weapons confiscated in recent months but rather the caliber of the weapons.

Next to Salisbury, who was accompanied by representatives of various federal agencies, some of the confiscated weapons rested on some tables, including 50-caliber sniper rifles, which can do shots up to 1,800 meters range and priced up to $60,000 on the black market.

“In the wrong hands, these weapons are capable of causing incalculable destruction. In the wrong hands, these weapons can easily cause many casualties,” warned the special agent, who did not reveal the exact number of weapons seized or the operations carried out in the past months due to an ongoing investigation.

He added that in previous years the weapons retained illegally tried to reach Haiti from Florida they were mostly pistols, and in a smaller number, and that the current trend that reflects an increase in quantity and caliber (confiscated weapons also include automatic rifles and machine guns) is “alarming” for the US Government.

The agent alluded to the increase in armed violence and the activity of criminal gangs in Haiti, which has warranted redoubling efforts in the US to prevent high-caliber firearms from “fueling those battles.”

In order to monitor this new front, which threatens to destabilize the region and increase the migratory exodus, HSI recently opened an office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, the official noted.

Salisbury highlighted the deployment of “extra resources” in the routes used by smugglers, as well as in possible openings in new routes, and that the efforts are not only focused on the confiscation of weapons but on the flow of money that finances this smuggling. .

Although the purchase of weapons in the United States is legal and relatively easy, the agent recalled that the laws regarding the export and sale of firearms are quite clear.

“The United States and South Florida are not open for businesses related to illegal firearms trafficking,” the agent stated.

Haiti has been going through a social and political crisis since last year, when President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and shortly after suffered the ravages of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that left more than 2,200 dead.

The metropolitan area of Prince Port He is hostage to dozens of armed groups that are vying for control of the territories without the authorities being able to stop the situation of extreme violence in the capital.