The US sets its sights on a high-caliber arms dealer from the CJNG | News Univision Drug Trafficking

The US sets its sights on a high-caliber arms dealer from the CJNG
The United States government on Monday signed an alleged large-caliber arms trafficker who has swelled the arsenal of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the largest and most violent in Mexico.
The person designated by the Office for Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury is Obed Christian Sepulveda Portillo, 40 years old and originally from Jalisco, Mexico.
According to OFAC, Sepúlveda Portillo “traffics high-caliber weapons and ammunition from the United States to Mexico on behalf of the CJNG.” He adds that this cartel “depends on high-powered weapons… to employ extreme violence in furthering its drug-trafficking activities.”
OFAC mentioned that the designation of Obed Christian Sepúlveda Portillo is the result of the “support” and “cooperation” of the Mexican government.
“The power and violence of the CJNG are only possible due to their ability to obtain high-powered weapons, which are used to protect drug trafficking routes, territory and other illicit assets,” said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism. and financial intelligence from the Treasury Department, in a press release.
“The Treasury Department is actively targeting those who support and supply criminal and drug trafficking organizations, especially those involved in the production and distribution of synthetic opioids that claim the lives of tens of thousands of Americans each year,” he added. the official.
500,000 arms trafficked each year
In American armories Most of the arsenal used by organized crime groups in Mexico is acquired, according to different reports. The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sued six US arms manufacturers, blaming them for enriching themselves at the expense of the escalating violence in their country. The lawsuit is still ongoing.
Between 70% and 90% of weapons that are seized in Mexico were manufactured in the US and most were held by members of organized crime, the lawsuit states.
“For decades, the (Mexican) government and its citizens have been victims of a deadly avalanche of military-style weapons and other particularly deadly weapons flowing from the United States across the border, into criminal hands in Mexico,” he says.
It is estimated that more than 500,000 US weapons illegally cross the southern border every year.
The six defendant companies produce more than 68% of that weaponry, which means that they sell annually more than 340,000 pistols, rifles and machine guns that flow from its plants in Massachusetts and other states to cartel hideouts miles away, according to the Mexican government.
“The ‘El Mencho’ cartel is buying everything”
Currently, the cartels are interested in acquiring .50 caliber sniper rifles, because with these they can go through an armored truck, even shoot down a helicopter, as a CJNG hitman did a few years ago to confront a military operation.
The Jalisco Cartel used similar weapons to try to assassinate to the Secretary of Public Security of Mexico City in 2020.
Earlier this year, an operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) managed to dismantle a cell that was acquiring military-type weapons for the CJNG and hiding them in a suburb of Los Angeles, California.
“The ‘El Mencho’ cartel is buying everything”, it was read in a message on the social network Facebook that an arms dealer sent on May 26, 2020 to one of his accomplices. The defendant Marco Santillán Jr was referring to the interest of the CJNG, led by drug trafficker Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, for giving powerful weapons to his gunmen.
In the operation called ‘Semper Infidelis’, the authorities confiscated six Assault Rifles, more than 250,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as more than $300,000 worth of gun parts and kits to assemble various six-barreled rotary machine guns, or “mini-guns,” capable of firing up to 6,000 rounds per minute.
They bought the armory from stores in Oregon and Nevada. The bullets were obtained from stores throughout the country. Later they hid the merchandise in Pahrump, Nevada, where Santillán lived, and in his father’s house in Whittier.
The investigation included spying on the phone and Facebook communications of this group. In one of those messages, on July 13, 2020, Santillán Jr sent photos and videos showing several rifles Barrett caliber .50 and FN-SCAR rifles, as well as firearm parts and ammunition.
Santillán, his father and other alleged accomplices were charged with attempted arms smuggling and conspiracy to violate export administration regulations, which carry sentences of up to 30 years in prison.