The US strategy to destabilize Cuba: “Millions of dollars to spread fake news and foment riots”

Millions of dollars to spread fake news and foment anti-socialist riots a Cuba. A strategy that confirms the interest of United States to destabilize the Caribbean island, no longer with invasions by mercenaries or explicit attacks, but through the network. This is what emerges from an article published on People’s WorldUS site that unveils the funding mechanism by Washington in favor of “rebel” groups of Cuba. Behind the noble cause of the promotion of democracy and gods human rightsas revealed by the journalist and political analyst WT Whitney Jr.in reality, the same purpose that it gives is concealed over 60 years haunts the giant with stars and stripes: the fall of the regime established after the revolution of the barbudos. Since the embargo, still in force and exacerbated by hundreds of others sanctions in recent years, social networks have changed the methods but not the objectives.

Two, in particular, are the main ones US entities in charge of finance over 50 anti-socialist associations, groups or media: the NGO Ned (National Endowment for Democracy) and the State Department agency Usaid (US Agency for International Development). Ned, founded in 1983 at the instigation of the then president Ronald Reaganis an organization funded exclusively by Congress of the United States. The projects it deals with, as admitted by the NGO itself, resemble those traditionally implemented by the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency). During 2020, the Ned Ned has financed 42 groups with sums ranging from 20 thousand to 650 thousand dollars. For a total of $ 5,077,788, as posted on the organization’s own website. The beneficiaries? Human rights observers, Cuban associations (often based in You love me or Madrid) and NGOs like Cubalex.

The USAID agency, on the other hand, was founded in 1961 by the then president John Fitzgerald Kennedy, deals with the fight against poverty and the promotion of democracy. As revealed on the site Cuba Money Project by the journalist and professor Tracey Eatonin September 2021 Usaid financed 12 organizations, for a total of $ 6,669,000. Again, the beneficiaries are human rights observers, foundations or newspapers such as Cubanet News. Most of which are based in Florida.

A huge system of information diversion, which in addition to disseminating critical reports from Cuba he is in charge of manufacturing fake news, to then be conveyed within Cuba itself – in particular through social media – and on international media. By interfering with the internal affairs of the country currently chaired by Miguel Díaz-Canel. The effects of this strategy were seen last year July 11when some groups especially of Young peoplein various parts of the island, gave birth to violent protests, also self-powered by the sounding board of the communication mechanism made in the USA. Protests quickly subsided, for which they have recently been arrested some “leaders”, condemned for having stirred up looting And violence.

To tell the truth, support for the Cuban opposition continues to be exercised mainly through the economic measures, financial And commercial affecting Cuba. On February 3, 1962, 60 years ago, Kennedy formalized the blockadeor the embargo, even if the first coercive measures against the island date back to 1959, year of the revolution. According to opponents of the Cuban regime it is only “an excuse” to hide their inefficiencies, but in reality the embargo has been several times condemned also fromUn through dozens of resolutions. The latest of which last June: 184 the votes in favoronly two opposites (USA and Israel), in addition to three abstentions (Colombia, Ukraine and United Arab Emirates).

A troubled relationship, that of the USA towards Cuba, which it seemed to find an opening under the presidency of Barack Obama but that’s back of strong closure with the settlement of Donald Trump: the former republican president has issued others 243 measures, including restrictions on travel to Cuba and on international companies that trade with the Caribbean country. In addition to limitations to the remittances, a source of livelihood for many Cubans. Until Cuba is included in the list of states sponsor of the terrorism. What about the Biden administration? Despite the promises of rapprochement, for now the new tenant of the White House has kept unchanged all the measures introduced by the predecessor. Among the last consequences, the fine from 91 thousand dollars of the US State Department to the platform Airbnb“Guilty” of having accepted guests in Cuba.