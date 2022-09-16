The US studies the creation of a central bank of cryptocurrencies supported by the country’s financial entities

The government of USA studies the possibility of creating a central bank for cryptocurrencies and urged the Federal Reserve to continue investigating and experimenting in this regard, as indicated by the White House it’s a statement.

The administration of Joe Biden It will also launch a multi-agency task force to support the Federal Reserve’s efforts and consider the implications of creating a central bank-backed digital currency.

In March of this year, the American president ordered his officials to evaluate the creation of an American digital currency.

It would be a central bank digital currency (known as CBDC, for its acronym in English), which are different from cryptocurrencies as they are protected by the financial entities of a country.

Both the Federal Reserve As the Treasury Department They have repeatedly warned in recent years about the dangers associated with cryptocurrencies, which they consider speculative and highly volatile assets.

Earlier this week, US inflation came in at 8.3% year-on-year in August, higher than expected. Expectations for an aggressive path of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve had an impact on those assets considered riskier, such as cryptocurrencies. The Bitcoin sank 6% to $21,000. Terra Classic fell 10%, followed by Uniswap (-8%), Avalanche (-8%), Polkadot and Cardano (-7%). Ethereum fell 9%, below $1,600.

The long-awaited announcement the inflation rate in the United States was not as positive as expectedThis generated an immediate reaction in the financial markets, with falls that touched 4% in the Wall Street indices, and also in the cryptocurrency market.

As the expectation of an inflationary adjustment was greater, and the market was coming from an upward and promising movement, this drop caught traders by surprise of the “crypto” world. As shown by the data from CoinGlass, leveraged traders betting on a market rally saw sky-high liquidations within hours.

One of the cryptocurrencies that left the largest liquidations on the day was EthereumClassicas stated CryptoNews. This coin was in the eye of the storm recently, as its network could be one of the preferred alternatives for miners who will be left without exercising that activity in Ethereum after The Merge: The term describes the moment when the Ethereum blockchain will merge with a system called Beacon Chain.

A) Yes, The Merge will mark the end of mining in ethereum. But in the eyes of the market, this event will not only affect the future of ETH but would have a greater influence on the price behavior of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to this event, there were three other expected events with a potential effect on the cryptocurrency market. One of them was precisely the inflation announcement that was made this Tuesday in the US. As better news was expected, the influence of this case was on the downside.

(With information from EFE)

