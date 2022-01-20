The US Supreme Court against Trump must deliver the documents on the assault on the Capitol

AGI – The US Supreme Court has rejected a request from former President Donald Trump for keep the documents on the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in which five people died.

The decision of the Supreme Court opens the doors of the US national archives, which have the custody of these documents, to deliver them to the commission of the House of Representatives investigating the event.

The exact contents of those documents are unknown, but they are presumably emails, draft speeches and visit logs that could reveal exactly what happened at the White House during the assault on the Capitol and the days surrounding it.

The court rejected the request presented by the former president’s lawyers, which claimed the right to confidentiality for the executive’s documents. The provision is not signed by any judge and is condensed into a single paragraph.

The Court’s decision was made by an overwhelming majority, with 8 to 1 votes. Conservative judge Clarence Thomas was the only judge in favor of the suspension. The court’s other five conservative judges, three of whom Trump nominated, joined the three liberals in denying the request.

Trump had tried to exercise his privilege as a former president to keep White House documents and communications that could pertain to the attack under wraps.

In a filing with the Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers had claimed that “a former president has the right to assert executive privilege, even after his term of office.”

They condemned the request for congressional acts such as “surprisingly large” and accused the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives committee of conducting an investigation into a “political enemy”. Trump had asked for a federal appellate court ruling to be suspended, but the Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling.