The US wants ‘a safe, legal and orderly migration’ from Cuba, says Washington after the dialogue with Havana

Talks between US and Cuban government officials on Thursday focused on ways to address illegal immigration.changing migration trends, deportations and the functions of the Washington Embassy in Havana, said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

According to the official, the talks, the highest-level formal contact with Havana since President Joe Biden took office last year, were “directly focused on migration,” Reuters reported.

“We have seen a significant increase in irregular migration by Cuban migrants arriving in the United States, that includes both land routes and sea routes,” Price said.

Emily Mendrala, Washington’s deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, led the US delegation to the talks and Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío led the Cuban side, the State Department said in a statement.

According to the note, “The US delegation highlighted areas of successful cooperation on migration, while identifying problems that have been obstacles to meeting the objectives of the Migration Agreements. Participating in these talks underscores our commitment to engage in constructive talks with the Government of Cuba when appropriate to advance US interests. These discussions represent the first Migration Agreement talks between the United States and Cuba since 2018.”

“The United States also referred to the consular services at the United States Embassy in Havanato include the resumption of immigrant visa services on a limited basis beginning in May, current services for US citizens, and the current issuance of emergency non-immigrant visas.”

“Enabling safe, legal, and orderly migration between Cuba and the United States remains a mutual interest between the United States and Cuba. and is consistent with the interests of the United States in promoting family reunification and promoting greater respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Cuba,” the statement concludes.

Thursday’s meeting came after Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Panama this week for talks with nations in the Western Hemisphere, not including Cuba, aimed at stemming the flows. of refugees and migrants to its southern border.

In Panama, Mayorkas said that Washington would explore the possibility of resuming migration agreements with Cuba that had been discontinued.