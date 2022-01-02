The US wants to extend the operational life of the International Space Station until 2030

When 2021 was about to end the NASA, through its administrator Bill Nelson, announced that theBiden-Harris administration has signed the commitment to continue the useful life of the International Space Station until 2030, as had already been announced in the past.

In 2015, the operational life of the ISS had been extended at least until 2024, but this further extension will allow for the development of commercial space stations which have been presented over the past few months. This will allow us to maintain a human outpost in Space (at least in low earth orbit) and in the meantime develop the program for landing and staying on the Moon. However, not everything has been clarified.

The International Space Station and its operations until 2030

In the post on the official blog published yesterday we talk about the possibility of NASA and its partners to continue to exploit the ISS as an orbiting laboratory until the end of the decade. In particular we speak of ESA, JAXA, CSA And Roscosmos. ESA Director General (Josef Aschbacher) has already stated that it will submit this proposal to the members of the European Union for approval, which seems fairly obvious.

The main problem, however, is not related to the first three space agencies, rather to what Roscosmos will want to do. There have been conflicting statements in the past and in general it seems that Russia wants to continue building its own space station (ROSS) which could take shape starting from 2025. Russia is also making more and more agreements with China and in the past the hypothesis of letting some cosmonauts visit the Chinese space station was also advanced.

In the past the same Dmitry Rogozin (director of Roscosmos) had expressed some doubts about the ability of the older Russian modules to withstand beyond 2024. Despite the recent addition to the ISS of the Nauka laboratory module and the Prichal nodal module, Russia could leave the project starting from 2025, as announced. This would pose some problems related to the management of Russian modules that would remain without direct assistance. In general, this series of moves can be viewed as a political strategy by Russia to try to force the US to ease tariffs.

Bill Nelson (NASA administrator) said “The International Space Station is a beacon of peaceful international scientific collaboration and for more than 20 years has delivered tremendous scientific, educational and technological developments for the benefit of mankind. I am delighted that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to continuing operations. of the station until 2030 “. Always Nelson added “[…]it is more important than ever that the United States continue to lead the world in growing international alliances and to shape rules and norms for the peaceful and responsible use of space “.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!