The US warned Russia about the possible use of a “dirty bomb” against Ukraine

A “dirty bomb” is an explosive device that, once detonated, spreads radioactive elements in the atmosphere and on the ground surface (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

The United States is concerned that “false allegations” by Russia that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” be used as a pretext for further escalation on Ukrainian territory.

“We reject Russia’s patently false allegation that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the White House spokeswoman said. Karine Jean Pierre at his daily press conference.

Jean-Pierre recalled that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, reported on Monday a telephone conversation with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossito invite a team of experts to inspect the Ukrainian facilities.

In parallel, Kuleba revealed on Twitter that he had spoken with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, and that they both agreed that “Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ disinformation campaign could be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag” by Russia, that is, a covert operation designed to appear as carried out by another.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskovassured this Monday that the threat of the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by the Ukrainian authorities is “real”.

“That there is distrust of the information provided by the Russian side does not mean that the threat of the use of a ‘dirty bomb’ does not exist. The threat is real,” Peskov said, adding that this information was communicated by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoiguto their counterparts in the US, the UK and France.

File photo of US State Department spokesman Ned Price (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS)

Russia will have to face the consequences if it uses the so-called “dirty bomb” or any other nuclear weapon, the spokesman for the US State Department said. NedPrice.

“It would certainly be another example of President Putin’s brutality if he used the so-called ‘dirty bomb.’ There would be consequences for Russia, whether he uses a ‘dirty bomb’ or a nuclear bomb. We’ve been very clear about that,” Price told reporters.

He added that it was important for Moscow to know the “profound nature of the consequences” that would befall it if it used nuclear power. He did not detail those consequences or say whether they would be different depending on the type of weapon.

Price said the United States saw no indication that Russia was preparing to use a nuclear weapon, but that concerns about the possible use of a “dirty bomb” stemmed from warnings from Russian officials that Ukraine was preparing to use a nuclear weapon. such a weapon.

“We know the Kremlin’s track record when it comes to these kinds of claims. That is, of course, the rationale, what ultimately supports our concerns,” Price said.

The United States has seen no reason to adjust its own nuclear posture, he added.

In this sense, the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, held telephone interviews Monday with his American and British counterparts to discuss Ukraine’s alleged “dirty bomb” manufacturing.

Gerasimov spoke by phone with Mark Milley, chief of the US General Staff, about the potential use of this bomb, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Hours earlier, Gerasimov also spoke with his British counterpart, Admiral Tony Radkinon the same matter, according to the Russian ministry.

In that interview, which took place “at the request” of the Russian side, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement, “the chief of the Defense Staff rejected Russia’s allegations that Ukraine was planning actions to escalate the conflict.” .

The two officials “agreed on the importance of keeping communication channels open” between their respective countries to “facilitate de-escalation,” the British ministry began.

