The US warned Russia that there will be consequences if it decides to attack its commercial satellites

The United States warned Russia this Thursday that there will be consequences if you attack the satellites you use for communications.

“Any attack on our infrastructure will be met with an appropriate response from us. If those attacks occur, we will do everything possible to expose, stop and hold Russia accountable for it, “John Kirby, one of the White House spokesmen, warned at a press conference.

Kirby thus reacted to the threats made on Wednesday by the Russian high official Konstantin Vorontsovwho said that the satellites of the United States and its allies could become a military target for Russia if they get involved in the war in Ukraine.

Vorontsov, Deputy Director ofl Department of Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministryexplained in a meeting at the United Nations that Russia had detected an “extremely dangerous trend” with Western satellites, including from the US, that were helping Ukraine.

He then stated that these satellites, which can be used to facilitate communication between troops on the battlefield, could become a “legitimate” military objective if it is proven that they are helping Ukraine.

“Near-civilian infrastructure can be a legitimate target for a retaliation attackVorontsov told the United Nations First Committee, adding that the West’s use of such satellites to support Ukraine is “provocative.”

“We are talking about the participation of components of civil space infrastructure, including commercialby the United States and its allies in armed conflicts,” Vorontsov told the United Nations.

Vorontsov did not mention any specific satellite companies, although Elon Musk said earlier this month that his SpaceX rocket company will continue to fund his internet service. star link in Ukraine, citing the need for “good deeds.”

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Musk has been providing Starlink satellite connection service terminals to try to alleviate internet service interruptions caused by Russian bombing.

On Monday, the Ukrainian government assured that the initial agreement reached with tycoon Elon Musk on internet connection services through satellites provides that they will continue to function regardless of their financing.

“Before all the talks about financing, you confirmed to me that in any circumstances you would guarantee the operation of Starlinks in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhailo Fedorov wrote on Twitter. “This was of critical importance for Ukraine. We are grateful to you, ”he added, in response to a message from Musk in which the founder of SpaceX it stated that it would not discontinue service even if the US Government refused to cover the bill.

On October 14, the Pentagon confirmed that it is in contact with SpaceX regarding the question of financing said service, which according to the company would cost more than 120 million dollars until the end of the year. The US Department of Defense then stated that it understands the “fragility” of Ukraine’s communications system and that it is evaluating “options” to ensure that it continues to function.

According to the American network CNNSpaceX asked the Pentagon to assume the financing of the shipment of terminals to Ukraine or, otherwise, the free donations that had been made until now could end soon.

