The US warned that China is trying to accelerate the conquest of Taiwan

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, warned this Wednesday that China is trying to “accelerate” the conquest of Taiwan, thus contravening the ‘status quo’ of the island and the non-confrontation pact signed between Washington and Beijing.

As detailed by Blinken, this historic agreement reached between the two parties in 1979 has been “fundamental” so that the United States and China have not gone to war over dominance of the island, over which Beijing considers itself sovereign.

“What has changed is this: a decision by the government in Beijing that this ‘status quo’ was no longer acceptable, that they wanted to speed up the process by which they would seek reunification”, said Antony Blinken in statements to the news agency Bloomberg.

The representative of US diplomacy has thus disfigured China’s change of course with respect to the island and its maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, which have led to an escalation of tensions. Beijing, however, also accuses Washington of supporting Taipei after the controversial visit of the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiat the beginning of August.

For Blinken, Beijing has opted for “put more pressure on Taiwan” and “make life difficult” on the island in order to try to speed up the reunification process. These statements by the Secretary of State are in line with those released just a week ago.

At the time, Blinken warned that the Chinese government was trying to take over Taiwan in a “much faster time frame” than previously thought, words that sparked some controversy but that the senior US official has maintained.

This message from Blinken also comes after the celebration of the Congress of the Communist Party of Chinaheld twice a decade and on this occasion has served to reaffirm the power of the president, Xi Jinping.

The tension between China and the United States is experiencing a new episode in recent months, after Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, to which Beijing responded by interrupting talks with Washington and carrying out a series of military maneuvers near the strait.

In the last decade, at least 150 congressmen from the United States have officially traveled to Taiwan, including 34 during the current administration of Joe Biden. These types of meetings are viewed with suspicion by Beijing, which considers them a threat to its sovereignty, in addition to a violation of the one-China law that it signed in 1979 with Washington.

