The US will change its strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic as more states relax or lift their restrictions

The White House will announce this Wednesday a new phase in its response to the coronavirus. The new strategy will focus on minimizing disruptions to daily life and relaxing public health measures. This phase reflects updated mask wearing recommendations recently announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) and the relaxation of restrictions in cities and states across the country. US President Joe Biden spoke about these changes Tuesday during his State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden: “Thanks to the progress we have achieved in the last year, the covid-19 no longer has to control our lives.”

Biden also announced a new program to provide antiviral treatment to residents of the United States as soon as they test positive for the virus. covid-19.

New York City is expected to end some of its vaccination and mask-wearing requirements starting next week, including mandatory indoor mask-wearing in public schools and major contact tracing program from the city. On the west coast of the United States, California, Oregon and Washington announced that they will eliminate the mandatory use of masks in public schools as of March 11. Some health experts, as well as people with vulnerable health conditions, have spoken out against a premature lifting of coronavirus protection measures.