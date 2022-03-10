The US will designate Colombia an important extra-NATO ally

The conditions of the United States to give funds to Colombia 1:15

(CNN) — The United States will designate Colombia as an important non-NATO ally, US President Joe Biden announced Thursday, a significant measure from a symbolic and material point of view that will strengthen cooperation in security and economic matters between the two countries.

“Today I am proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia as an important extra-NATO ally,” Biden said in remarks during his bilateral meeting with President Iván Duque Márquez at the White House. “This is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries,” he added.

Biden added: “Colombia is the axis, in my opinion, for the entire hemisphere, north and south.”

The US and Colombia already work closely on issues such as migration, the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism, and the US government has provided more than $10 billion in aid to the country since 2000.

“We also believe that the partnership we have built has been bipartisan, bicameral and has shown that over time this relationship only advances to a higher level. And we very much appreciate that you have made the decision to designate Colombia as a major extra-NATO ally, because that is the recognition of the principles and values ​​that we have shared,” said Duque, sitting across from Biden in the Cabinet Room.

What does it mean for the US to designate Colombia as an extra-NATO ally?

As of January 2022, there are more than 15 nations designated as major non-NATO allies of the United States, including countries such as Australia, Japan, Israel, the Philippines, and more recently, Qatar.

Major non-NATO allies are not entitled to specific security guarantees like NATO members under Article 5, but the designation changes how the US military interacts with the country, according to a State Department fact sheet. . Such allies may receive loans of materiel and supplies, serve as the location for US War Reserve stockpiles, and may enter into training agreements with the United States. In addition, private companies from the designated country may bid on contracts to maintain, repair, or overhaul US military equipment abroad.

The move comes at a time when Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is upending global geopolitics and the United States is working to bolster its NATO defenses in Eastern Europe.