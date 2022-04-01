The US will expel undocumented immigrants with or without COVID-19 regulations | The World | D.W.

The United States warned on Thursday (01.31.2022) that it will continue to deport migrants who enter the country irregularly, whether or not Title 42 is in force, a health regulation used until now to expel them under the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

“To be clear, people who cross the border without legal authorization will be immediately placed in deportation proceedings and, if they cannot prove their stay in the United States, they will be quickly returned to their countries,” the head of White House Communication, Kate Bedingfield.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are studying whether to lift or extend Title 42 until the end of May, a health regulation used by the government of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and his successor Joe Biden, with which has expelled 1.6 million migrants expressly.

Bedingfield said it is “a decision” that the health agency must make, but said the White House is “preparing for any contingency,” including an increase in immigration. He added that the goal of the Biden administration is “to process migrants in a safe and orderly manner,” but also to expel those who cross the border with Mexico irregularly.

The Director of Communication recalled that poverty or violence in the countries of origin of migrants are not requirements to request asylum in the United States, a condition reserved for people who suffer “persecution,” she explained.

“Obviously there are consequences to trying to enter the United States illegally and no one should make this dangerous decision,” said Bedingfield, who stands in for Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki at daily news conferences as she recovers from COVID-19. 19.

Biden faces pressure from Democrats and migrant advocates to end the use of Title 42, which critics say has not contributed to US public health and has no medical justification when it’s over worst of the pandemic.

For their part, the Republicans criticize the intention of the Biden government to abandon the use of Title 42 and warn that a decision in this regard will contribute to increasing the already unprecedented numbers of migrants presenting themselves at the border.

gs (efe, reuters, voa)