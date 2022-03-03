The US will increase visa processing in Havana

The United States Embassy in Havana, on November 14, 2018. MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM

The Joe Biden administration is set to announce a partial increase in staff at the U.S. embassy in Havana to help clear a multi-year backlog in visa processing affecting thousands of Cuban-American families, a source familiar with the matter said. the plan.

Last month, Deputy Secretary of State Brian Nichols told Congress the plan was to send temporary duty officers to Havana to help with immigration visa processing. The top US diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, is expected to make the formal announcement at a press conference in Havana on Thursday.

Still, the plan does not involve fully restoring embassy operations to their previous levels, the source said. The source requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details of the plan.

The Biden administration is still investigating a group of unexplained events that affected the health of US diplomats and officials in Havana beginning in 2016. Those affected developed symptoms that mimic a concussion and later became known as “La Syndrome.” Havana”.

US officials leading the investigation have not ruled out that these episodes are the result of attacks led by a foreign actor.

The events prompted the Trump administration to evacuate non-emergency staff in Havana and close most consular services in 2017. Immigration visa processing was moved to the US embassy in Colombia and then to Guyanese.

The changes left thousands of Cubans trying to reunite with their families in the United States in limbo. And the COVID-19 pandemic has further slowed down visa processing.

More than 90,000 family-sponsored immigrant visa applications for Cubans are pending, according to the most recent State Department figures for 2021.

The Trump administration also suspended the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which allowed Americans to bring their relatives to the United States faster.

It is unclear whether Cubans who wish to apply for visitor visas will benefit from the increased staff. Currently, most Cubans in this situation also have to travel to a third country to obtain a visa.

President Biden had promised to reverse some of these steps taken by his predecessor and conduct a full review of US policy toward Cuba, but the deterioration of human rights on the island after anti-government protests last year stalled the process, US officials said.

This story was originally published on March 2, 2022 11:21 a.m.