News

The US will return to Mexico Venezuelans who cross the border illegally

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

The announcement about the new disposition towards Venezuelans who enter the US without authorization was made this Wednesday by the Department of National Security led by Alejandro Mayorkas.

The United States will expel from this Wednesday Venezuelan migrants who illegally cross the country through the border with Mexico.

It was announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of a series of measures to control migration from Venezuela.

Returned to Mexico

“Effective immediately, Venezuelans who enter the United States between ports of entry, without authorization, will be returned to Mexico“, the DHS announced in a statement.

The expulsions will be carried out under Title 42, a public health decree created at the beginning of the pandemic during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021).

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“He planned a massacre”: what the trial reveals about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed author of the Parkland shooting

5 mins ago

The UN rejects Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories

16 mins ago

Migrants seeking to reach the US are stranded in Colombia

27 mins ago

Huge intact Roman mosaic found in Syria that includes scenes from the Trojan War

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button