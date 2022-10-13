The US will welcome some Venezuelan migrants; will expel others

The administration of President Joe Biden has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants similar to how it has admitted Ukrainians since the war with Russia began, while Mexico has agreed to take in some Venezuelans expelled by the United States, the two nations said Wednesday. .

In a related announcement, the US Department of Homeland Security said it will offer nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for industries that require less-skilled staff, roughly double the current annual allocation. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for people from Haiti and the countries of northern Central America.

The agreement regarding Venezuelans — as announced by the United States and the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs — is intended to address an increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the southern border of the United States after a dangerous trip by land.

According to the agreement, the Venezuelans who are selected would arrive at airports in the United States. Washington has agreed to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war for periods of up to two years, and has so far admitted tens of thousands, including nearly 17,000 in August.

Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Colleen Long in Washington and María Verza in Mexico City contributed to this report.