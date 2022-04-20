The USAL prepares the Faculty of Medicine to exhibit 50 anatomical wax figures from the 19th and 20th centuries

The rector and the dean of Medicine have inaugurated the new exhibition space in the hall of the center with colored models that were used to teach anatomy

The University of Salamanca has invested a total of 110,000 euros in prepare the lobby of the Faculty of Medicine to display two permanent exhibitionsamong them, the exhibition inaugurated this Wednesday with fifty pieces made in wax between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th, with which the students of the center were trained in Anatomy until well into the last century.

The rector of Usal, Ricardo Rivero, has been in charge of opening the exhibition to the public today and has assured that the project promoted with the academic institution’s own funds “dignifies this space with a heritage of great value”. The manager recalled the importance of the training of medical professionals, especially after what has been experienced during the last two years. “We are convinced that the investment in this exhibition will serve to make visible the history and trajectory of this faculty, which was the best and continues to be in light of the results obtained, also at the MIR”, he valued.

Most of the pieces gathered in the Medicine lobby were made in workshops in Paris and are presented in the new exhibition hall after spending the last few years in the Department of Human Anatomy and Histology. They were preserved there thanks to the initiative of Professor Ricardo Vázquez, who promoted their maintenance and restoration, and whom the Dean of the Faculty, José Carretero, wanted to highlight during his speech.

“To the pieces of wax, which range from intrauterine embryonic-fetal development to different anatomical regions of adultssome colored plaster figures made by the Deyrolle house at the end of the 19th century, a disarticulated bone skull, detachable body figures and a giant papier-mache model of the ear, of excellent quality and anatomical precision, made by the Auzoux house of Paris in the last years of the 19th century”, according to Carretero.

In the presentation of the exhibition, the rector and dean were supported by the vice-rector for Research and Transfer, José Miguel Mateos; the director of the Department of Human Anatomy and Histology, María Belén Peláez; the Councilor for Public Health at the Salamanca City Council and Vice Dean of Teaching at the Faculty of Medicine, María José Fresnadillo; the Health Manager of the Salamanca Area, Manuela Plaza; and the general secretary of the University, Josefa García Barrado.

With the permanent installation of the anatomical models, the Faculty of Medicine opens an exhibition space in its lobby divided into two air-conditioned spaces in whose design and execution the Infrastructure Technical Unit and the Cultural Activities Service have collaborated. According to the explanations offered by the dean, in addition to the structural reforms, lighting has been improved, adapting it to favor exhibition activities.

The figures

José Carretero also recalled that until the beginning of the last century the preservation of corpses for teaching was “hard” for not having good tissue preservatives. For this reason, the dissections carried out to teach students had a life “very short”subordinating its practice to the most suitable times of the year to prolong its use and exploitation, that is, during the winter months, viscera dissections were carried out, and those of muscles and joints were left for spring.

The art of wax modeling gained strength in the Italian Renaissance, and was used by “famous artists” like Luca della Robbia, Ghiberti, Michelozzo, Sansovino, Raphael, Michelangelo or Verrocchio, as he listed. Many times wax modeling was used to make the works that would later be cast in bronze. The collection of wax figures at the University of Salamanca belongs to the type of colored waxes that were made by the Tramond and Deyrolle wax-plastic companies in Paris.

Most of them were made and acquired at the end of the 19th century, helping the then Faculty of Medicine “free” de Salamanca obtained its official recognition in 1911. It so happens that some figures have been dated exactly, since the sheet folds that serve as their base were filled with paper from Parisian newspapers in which the date appears, most around 1895.

Specifically, the wax sculptures at the University of Salamanca were built between 1889 and 1903. Tramond and Deyrolle marketed this type of preparation throughout Europe and some Latin American countries. These preparations were inspired, in general, by those made by the Italian ceroplastic masters Jumelin, Susini and Baretta in the 18th and 19th centuries.

For its realization, in most of them articulated natural bones were used and wax mixed with butter, tallow, turpentine and different natural dyes was applied to them according to the zones and organs that were to be represented. To make the vessels and nerves, strands of thread soaked in wax were used as many times as necessary to acquire the required thickness. It is worth highlighting the use of natural hair for the hair, beard and eyelashes of some of the models.