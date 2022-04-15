“The use of atomic weapons is not excluded”

There is concern about a possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine by the Russian army. In fact, this hypothesis is not excluded, as reported by the director of the CIA, William Burns. The latter reported that President Putin is desperate and, given the military losses recorded by the Russian army, “none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or low-powered nuclear weapons“It was also specified that at the moment there would be no signals in this sense.

Putin increasingly isolated In a speech to the Georgian Institue of Technology, Burns reported that Putin is more and more isolated is that “its risk appetite has grown as its grip on Russia has grown tighter“. And again: “The circle of his advisers has tightened and in that small circle he has never helped to make a career out of questioning his assessments or his stubborn, almost mystical belief that his destiny is to restore Russia’s sphere of influence. “.

Biden willing to go to Kiev In the past few hours, the US president Joe Biden stated that he is willing to go to Kiev in the next days. New explosions were reported last night in the area of ​​the capital of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the EU is working to approve an embargo on oil from Russia. However, Germany and Hungary have shown resistance to the adhesion of these measures.