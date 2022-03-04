The use of cryptocurrencies is measured with double standards in the Ukraine war

the war between Russia and Ukraine it has not escaped the always hot debate about cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of the armed conflict, a new discussion has arisen about what is the role that Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptoactives play in itespecially after the rebound in prices that has been taking place since the beginning of the week.

Since last February 24, when Vladimir Putin gave the order to invade Ukraine, the discourse around the use of cryptocurrencies has been deformed as needed. And decentralization is pointed out as the great ally or the most fearsome enemy, according to convenience. It is logical that a situation as extreme as an armed confrontation does not give rise to nuances; either you are for it, or you are against it. However, it also opens the door to extreme positions on other issues that use the war between two countries as an excuse to invalidate nuance.

And that seems to be happening with the role of cryptocurrencies in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict. Its technological resistance to regulation is a benefit or a curse, depending on who is looking at it and in what way. Thus, for example, in recent days a very clear message has been seen against the possibility of the crypto ecosystem being exploited by Russia to evade international sanctions, especially after the exclusion of its banks from the SWIFT system.

Cryptocurrencies, decentralization and a speech according to convenience

Photo by Executium

“Cryptocurrencies risk undermining sanctions against Russia, allowing Putin and his cronies to evade economic pain. US financial regulators must take this threat seriously and increase scrutiny on digital assets,” public the us senator elizabeth warrenciting an article from New York Times about the topic. It is not very difficult to interpret that the tweet intends to install two issues: that cryptocurrencies are bad and that the United States must regulate them to make them good.

Along the same line were the declarations of Hillary Clinton. In an interview with journalist Rachel Maddow, the former United States Secretary of State took particular aim at cryptocurrency exchange platforms for not doing enough to cut ties with Russia. “I was disappointed to see that some of the so-called exchanges of cryptocurrencies, not all, but some, refuse to finalize transactions with Russia because of some philosophy of libertarianism, or whatever,” he said.

It seems that the war between Russia and Ukraine has awakened a kind of double standard in the view towards cryptocurrencies. It is clear that Hillary Clinton’s dart was directed at companies like Binance, which has decided to block those on the international sanctioned list—mostly politicians—but not all Russian users. “Many Russians do not support this war and we must separate the politicians from the rest of the people,” he said. Changpeng Zhaofounder and CEO of Binance, to Bloomberg TV.

Binance’s stance is easily criticized from the US perspective because other companies in the field have blocked all Russian users. But it is not mentioned that the same firm has donated 10 million dollars to attend to the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, nor that it has created a fund for users to send their contributions and that already exceeds 6 million dollars in Bitcoin and BNB.

the double rod

And these lines are not meant to turn a blind eye to Binance, or anything like that. We are only mentioning an example of how the discourse around cryptocurrencies is twisted, according to convenience. But to understand it better we must also see what happens on the Ukrainian side.

