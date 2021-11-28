“The use of inflated capital gains to adjust the accounts is a structural problem, which cannot be solved by investigations and trials”

The journalist Marco Bellinazzo, through his Twitter account, he talked about the capital gains case.

“There some considerations on Juventus capital gains (for those who have the patience to read): The resorting to inflated capital gains to settle the accounts is a structural problem and as such it is not resolved with investigations and trials (but in Italy it is so). It’s a system problem. And now I expect that all prosecutors open investigations into the clubs involved in the so-called mirror operations, since these imply the awareness and therefore the complicity of two clubs “.

“From what can be seen from the interceptions, the Juve executives pushed on the capital gains lever to settle the accounts. It is forbidden? No. Is there a price list that says what the right price for a player is? No. Who will stare at it? The prosecutor or an expert? Bah … The structural problem of fictitious capital gains, especially in the mirror, is that they are bills of exchange, they create future costs through the amortization of the cards purchased by mortgaging the future of the clubs. It has already happened in Serie A and not just as I wrote in “the end of Italian football”.

“So regardless of how the investigations will end, the structural problem of capital gains must be solved by changing the rules. How? Firstly by eliminating the transfer market revenues from the relevant revenues for registering for Serie A. Or from those of Uefa financial fair play. Secondly place by establishing, for example, that capital gains can be entered among revenues not immediately but as happens for the costs of depreciation or dividing them by the number of years of contract of the player sold (especially in mirror transactions) “.

“There are only 2 examples. By carefully studying the case, even more effective remedies can be found. The processes do not persuade me. We have already seen too many of them, in many areas, without anything changing”.