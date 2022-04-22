The use of masks has become hopelessly politicized. there are other options

Legislation should also support better working conditions and accommodations for those truly still at high risk, especially immunocompromised patients. Some people would have to work from home; others might not be able to work. They and even some of their caregivers may need additional support while they are at risk from covid.

It is unacceptable that disparities still persist in the health care system that prevent treatments for COVID-19 from being equitably available to all. It is necessary to free them, but it is not enough. Testing, prescriptions and supplies need to be easily accessible to everyone, yet many of those who need help the most are having a hard time getting them.

On immunization, persuasion has taken the United States as far as possible. Mandatory vaccination mandates work, but they have also become politically toxic. The US public health apparatus needs to be much more innovative with vaccination campaigns. Health workers could go door-to-door in communities or where people work or spend time and offer immediate immunization. We could get more promising results if we can better explain that vaccines are free, safe and easy to receive. Public health departments should train a legion of trusted voices within different populations to help with this effort.

When COVID-19 hit my university, and many others, we did not shift responsibility for risk management to students, faculty, and other staff. We invest in public health infrastructure; we established laboratories to do covid tests locally; we made the process of getting tested simple; we run on-site vaccination clinics; we increased the time of covid sick leave to quarantine, to be able to isolate and even implemented it when there were side effects of the vaccine, and we changed the work at home policies when it was appropriate.

Our success also depended on generous communication, so people knew what we were doing and why, especially if the policies we were adopting weren’t popular. It was clear to us that when coronavirus cases spiked sharply, as they did in January, we might need to increase protective measures, such as requiring the use of masks in all indoor spaces. When the situation became much safer, in March, we lifted our mask mandate. But the institutional actions continued and we have a high level of vaccination, above 90 percent.

Committing to large-scale efforts that are less contentious and more effective seems like an easy option. We spend too much time fighting each other and not enough fighting the pandemic. Every day we do it, we all lose.

Aaron E. Carroll is the chief health officer and distinguished professor of pediatrics at Indiana University. His show and podcast on health research and policy is called Healthcare Triage. @aaronecarroll